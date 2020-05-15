From jail to the NFL: How McTelvin Agim's grandmother inspired him to build a better life 

Not long after, Agim found himself behind bars in a juvenile detention center.

"I was actually evading a police officer," Agim recalled. "We were breaking into cars and just doing things we shouldn't have been doing, just trying to find means of money, just to try to survive. … It was one way of trying to get ends to eat."

Agim's short stay in juvenile detention made him think of his grandmother. It was the turning point in his life he needed.

"I think when he sat in that jail cell that day he just realized that this wasn't the kind of person that his grandmother wanted him to be and this wasn't the life that he wanted to live," Turley said.

Looking back, Agim believes it could have been worse.

"I had guys just a little older than me getting sent to jail for over 40 years," Agim said. "… I really didn't like what I had and, to think about 40 years, I knew I didn't want to be in the system that long."

It was a chance for him to change, so he took that chance and ran with it.