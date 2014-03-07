Free Agency Outlook: Cornerbacks

Vontae Davis, Indianapolis: If Grimes could get a potential $32 million deal at 30, what could Davis, a comparable cornerback in performance, receive at 26? The Colts' massive cap room would indicate that they have room to retain Davis, but they opted to not slap a franchise tag on him. Per ProFootballFocus.com's metrics, he is the highest-rated cornerback on the market after Grimes was signed, and has been well worth the second-round pick the Colts sent to the Dolphins in a trade for him two years ago.

Captain Munnerlyn, Carolina: At the Scouting Combine, the watchword for cornerbacks was size. Everyone is looking for bigger cornerbacks with longer arms that can make up for being a tenth of a second slower in the 40-yard-dash than a smaller cornerback. But Munnerlyn compensates with his speed and aggression. He's one of the league's best cornerbacks against the run, and led all NFL cornerbacks with three sacks last year.

Sam Shields, Green Bay: He was caught up in the Packers' overall defensive struggles last year, but still allowed a 72.7 quarterback rating on passes thrown at him, per ProFootballFocus.com. He will test the market. The only concern is his durability; he has never participated in all 16 games in a season.

Charles Tillman, Chicago: Tillman has intangibles in spades: leadership, community presence (he was the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year for 2013), and intelligence. But he's 33 and is coming off a torn triceps muscle that ended his season in Week 10, and even before the injury was not as effective in coverage as he was just a season earlier. Some of that stems from the Bears' overall defensive deficiencies. The triceps issue is the big question; if he can overcome it, he could return to the form he displayed as recently as 2012 with better support from safeties and a pass rush.

Brandon Browner, Seattle: Whoever signs Browner must make contingency plans for their first four games, during which Browner will complete his suspension. However, another slip-up seems likely to end his career, and he admits to a pair of positive marijuana tests.

Walter Thurmond III, Seattle:He was a No. 3 cornerback in Seattle, but will likely move up in free agency, assuming that he moves on. There is little question about his coverage ability, but he's already served a four-game substance abuse suspension, and another positive test will cost him an entire season.

Tarell Brown, San Francisco: Brown was hindered by a rib injury suffered at New Orleans last November and was not the same after that. Before then, he was fairly effective in coverage, although he projects as a No. 2 cornerback, and not a No. 1 shutdown type.

Corey Graham, Baltimore:The Broncos got a close glimpse at Graham's abilities in the divisional playoffs in January 2013, when he intercepted a pair of passes, returning one for a touchdown and setting up the game-winning field goal with the other. Graham plays within his abilities, makes few mental mistakes and also contributes on special teams. He might get lost in the shuffle among higher-profile free agents, but he would be a solid addition elsewhere if the Ravens don't bring him back.

Nolan Carroll, Miami:The Dolphins' contract offer to Grimes likely means there won't be room for Carroll, a steady, solid cornerback who played some of the best football of his four-year career down the stretch last season. He's a solid No. 2 cornerback who should have no trouble landing somewhere.

Mike Jenkins, Oakland: The 2008 first-round pick is one of the league's better cornerbacks against the run, but had his ups and downs in coverage. He struggled against the Broncos in Week 3, when he allowed 116 yards in receptions. Oakland's copious salary-cap room likely means Jenkins could move on in favor of an upgrade.