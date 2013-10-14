Fox Talks Miller's Return, Jackson's Play

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Head Coach John Fox addressed the media Monday in his weekly day-after-game press conference.

He had no injury updates, other than listing tackle Orlando Franklin's ankle and knee sprains and defensive tackle Sylvester Williams' neck sprain.

The beginning of the presser focused on linebacker Von Miller, who returns from a suspension this week.

"Obviously, he's a terrific player," Fox said. "We haven't watched him practice in six weeks so we will get a chance to see that on Wednesday. (Strength and Conditioning Coach) Luke Richesson and his staff have done a terrific job as far as the conditioning and things he can do outside of practicing football. So he looks in terrific shape. I think our strength staff has done a super job. He's been in meetings so he's been staying up on that and we welcome him back."

On the flexibility Miller brings to the pass rush with his return

"This game is about matchups. I've said that multiple times, mostly this relates to our offense, but defensively, he's a dynamic rusher. He's one of the better ones in this league; I think most people would agree to. Obviously we're real excited to get him back. We'll see what kind of football fitness he is in come Wednesday. But he creates a tough one-on-one matchup for most offenses."

On if Malik Jackson carried the torch for the defense yesterday

"I mean he's a good young player and he's developing and getting better every week. I think there were a lot of guys that had their hand in the victory yesterday. If you look at defensively, we held them to 13 points, which was a huge improvement from the week before. But I think a lot of guys did that. I think we continue to play the run very well. I thought (DT Kevin) Vickerson and (DT Terrance) Knighton did a good job inside. (LB) Danny Trevathan got another interception. I think (S) Duke Ihenacho made a couple of good plays. Malik – obviously he won our game ball, so he did pretty well. But there were some other guys that had good games as well."

On how the offensive line responded when Franklin was injured

"I thought really, to get shuffled there like that, I thought they did a great jobs. I think our O-line coach, Dave Magazu, and also (Offensive Consultant) Alex Gibbs have done a terrific job repping those guys. When you only suit up seven guys on game day you have to have some flexibility. I thought all those things they prepared our players for and I thought they executed well with the 'next man up' mindset."

On whether he has any advice for QB Peyton Manning for his homecoming to Indianapolis

"I'll let Peyton speak to that. This isn't about his return. This is going to be the Denver Broncos on the road versus the Indianapolis Colts. That's where our focus needs to be and that's where it will be. I'll leave that to Peyton to comment on."

On how CB Champ Bailey performed in his first game back

"I think, overall, pretty good. I thought we definitely cut down on our explosive passes, we cut down the point total, which are critical factors in winning and losing games. Like everybody, I think there's room for improvement."