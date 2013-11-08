Fox Released From Hospital

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Broncos Head Coach John Fox was released from Carolinas HealthCare System's Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute in Charlotte Friday morning.

He underwent a successful aortic heart valve replacement there Monday morning.

Fox released the following statement Friday:

"I am grateful for the exceptional care provided by the doctors, nurses and staff during this past week at Carolinas HealthCare System's Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute in Charlotte. In particular, I want to thank my surgeon, Dr. Mark Stiegel, and his highly skilled and compassionate team for all they have done.

"A special thanks to my cardiologist, Dr. Geoff Rose, as well as Dr. Kevin Lobdell and Dr. Robert Heyer for their outstanding care.

"The encouragement I've received from Robin and my family, friends, the Denver Broncos, fans and so many around the NFL has been incredible. I am truly thankful for every single thought and prayer that was directed my way.

"My recovery is progressing well — I am feeling better and getting stronger each day. I will begin the next phase of my recovery in Charlotte and continue outpatient appointments with doctors, who will clear me to return to Denver when the time is right.

"Although I'm eager to return to coaching, my No. 1 focus is my health. I believe in our players and have full confidence in Jack Del Rio and our staff.