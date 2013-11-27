Fox Home in Denver for Thanksgiving

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Just in time for Thanksgiving, Head Coach John Fox is back in Denver.

Interim Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio confirmed after Wednesday's practice that Fox was flying back to Colorado.

"He will spend Thanksgiving in his home," Del Rio said.

As that news made its way to the locker room, players were ecstatic to hear the update.

"It feels good to have him back and know that he's doing great," cornerback Champ Bailey said. "That is big. I'm happy for him. I hope to see him back real soon. Obviously the most important thing is his health. As long as he's progressing there, I'm happy with it."

"It's great," linebacker Von Miller added. "He's back in town. I'm happy he's back. I'm happy he's feeling better."

Quarterback Peyton Manning said he's had "a healthy amount" of communication with Fox since the head coach underwent heart surgery, alternating between text messages and phone calls.

The conversations were not only about the coach's health, but delved into football in recent weeks.

"He has felt better where he's had the energy to study the opponent and he can watch practice via the iPad system and so he's giving me tips and reminders—things that he thinks I need to work and things that he thinks our offense needs to focus on," Manning said. "Those have always been very helpful."

Fox even spoke to the team via video messaging during a team meeting last week.

Manning said the team was "really excited" when Del Rio relayed the news that Fox was heading back to Denver.

"We've missed him," he said.

Now, the questions will turn to when Fox will head back to the sideline as the head coach of the Broncos.