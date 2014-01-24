Denver Broncos | News

Four Broncos Make All-Joe Team

Jan 24, 2014 at 12:50 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Not everyone can be a Pro Bowler and so to recognize the players that have never been to a Pro Bowl -- but maybe deserve to -- USA Today recently named its annual All-Joe Team.

This is the 22nd All-Joe team as it was created in 1992 by NFL writer Larry Weisman in honor of Joe Phillips who was a defensive lineman.

The two teams still playing, the Broncos and the Seahawks, have the most players on the 53-man team with four apiece.

Running back Knowshon Moreno was selected for his work this season that put him over the 1,000 yard mark on the ground and into the end zone a career-best 13 times. USA Today also points out that he hasn't lost a fumble in 16 months.

The Broncos' offensive line, which paved the way for Moreno's 1,000-yard season and protected quarterback Peyton Manning while he broke the records for passing yards and touchdowns this year, had two selections on the All-Joe team. USA Today said that center Manny Ramirez "may one day be remembered as the pivot man for the greatest offense in NFL history."

Left tackle Chris Clark was also named to the team for his efforts protecting Manning after Ryan Clady was injured.

On the defensive side of the ball, cornerback Chris Harris Jr. was honored for his efforts this season and described as the Broncos' "steadiest defender." Harris Jr. led the defense in snaps played before injuring his ACL in the postseason.

To see the whole All-Joe Team, click here.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

