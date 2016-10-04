Former Bronco Marlin Briscoe honored by alma mater with statue

Here's the scene, according to Little, the former Denver running back: The Broncos lead 31-29. Two minutes left. Little takes a handoff, runs outside, trips over a piece of sod and fumbles. Disaster.

Denver's coach fires him on the spot.

The Bills kick a go-ahead field goal, 32-31. When the Broncos get the ball back, Little makes a bold move. He returns to the huddle.

"Get off the field!" coaches yell. Little ignores them, turning to Briscoe, the gridiron pioneer from Omaha.

"You gotta help me," Little said. "Save me. Throw me a pass."

Briscoe rolls left, just like he did back at Omaha University, and heaves the ball 69 yards, according to Little.

"I went up between four defensive backs and three officials, and I caught the ball with one hand," Little said from the stage Thursday night at Baxter Arena.

The Broncos kicked the game-winning field goal, Little played his whole career in Denver and made the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"I never had the chance to publicly thank you, Marlin, for saving my career," he said.