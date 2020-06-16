Football forecast: Predicting the Broncos' offensive and defensive rookies of the year

MEDIA PICKS FOR THE BRONCOS' OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

(Individuals polled: Nicki Jhabvala, The Athletic; Lindsay Jones, The Athletic; Ryan Koenigsberg, DNVR; Brandon Krisztal, KOA; Mike Klis, KUSA; Jeff Legwold, ESPN senior writer; Steve Levy, ESPN/KUSA; Dave Logan, KOA News Radio; Ryan O'Halloran, Denver Post; James Palmer, NFL Network; Troy Renck, KMGH; Peter Schrager, NFL Network; Michael Spencer, CBS Denver)

WR Jerry Jeudy: 8 votes

Jhabvala: "The No. 15 overall pick will settle in immediately as the 1B to Courtland Sutton's 1A, and he should see plenty of action in Pat Shurmur's offense."

Jones: "Easy pick here. Rookie WRs have a steep learning curve but Jeudy's route tree is already well developed so he should be able to contribute immediately."

Klis: "His game seems pro-ready."

Levy: "I hate chalk but it's Jerry Jeudy. I'd be surprised if everyone doesn't have him in this spot. I tried to go off the board a little bit but couldn't. He was such a standout at 'Bama which is as close as you get to an NFL program in college. He does everything well."

Logan: "Lot of opportunities on the opposite side of Sutton."

Renck: "He was the best route-runner in the draft. He has tireless work ethic. He is pro-ready. I don't know if he reaches 1,000 yards. But 850 with six touchdowns will do."

James Palmer and Peter Schrager also selected Jeudy for the award.

WR KJ Hamler: 3 votes

Koenigsberg: "With [my vote for] the Offensive Player of the Year award going to Jeudy, that opens the door for Hamler to take home this honor. Hamler is lightning fast and you can bet Pat Shurmur is already putting together a package of plays just to get the ball in his hands, but what intrigues me the most about Hamler, much like Jeudy, is his route-running ability. On top of the gadget plays, Hamler is going to be able to rack up touches in more traditional ways, which will really increase his instant impact."

O'Halloran: "Hamler should capitalize going against backup cornerbacks who cover the slot and the possibility of having the deep middle of the field open for him if the safeties are shaded outside to Sutton/Jeudy. Hamler averaged 16.9 yards per catch in college, which would have led the Broncos in each of the last nine years."

Spencer: "This was a toss-up between Hamler and first-round pick Jerry Jeudy, but I give the edge to Hamler because I think teams will focus more on taking away Jeudy and that will open things up for the speedster out of Penn State. The Broncos have been desperate for speed and someone who can take the top off the defense and Hamler has the ability to do that and that's why he gets my nod here."

C Lloyd Cushenberry III: 2 votes

Krisztal: "Centers don't often win awards, and rookie centers, even less frequently. But, Cushenberry will be the exception. He's likely going to come in and start from Day 1. If he isn't the starter when the team first takes the practice field, it will only be a formality. The Broncos drafted the LSU captain to start right away and anchor the center of the O-line, hopefully, for years to come. Cushenberry possesses all of the traits you want in a center. He's smart, has great leadership qualities, he's a good communicator and he wants to get better. Pair him with Dalton Risner and Graham Glasgow next to him, and Hall of Famer Mike Munchak coaching him up, and odds are he'll mimic what Risner did a year ago, and that's make everyone forget that he's a rookie very quickly."