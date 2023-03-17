Denver Broncos | News

Five things to know about new Broncos T Mike McGlinchey

Mar 17, 2023 at 03:00 PM
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

Learn more about newly signed right tackle Mike McGlinchey and his journey to Denver with these five facts:

1. His family includes another NFL star in cousin Matt Ryan

As a kid in elementary school, McGlinchey would often travel up to Boston to watch his cousin play for Boston College.

That cousin — future NFL MVP Matt Ryan — would soon become the third-overall pick and then a star quarterback. And to McGlinchey, Ryan was an idol.

"All I ever did was try to be like Matt in every way I could," McGlinchey said in 2019. "I would watch his interviews. I would watch everything about Matt. Maybe I just adopted the way he did things because he always did them the right way. It's pretty easy to learn from a guy like him."

In fact, McGlinchey hoped to even follow in his footsteps as a quarterback — that is, until he ran into another star athlete at Radio City Music Hall on Ryan's draft day.

"We met Jake Long, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the draft that year," McGlinchey said. "[Ryan's brother Michael] said, 'If you do what you need to do, in 10 years, you're going to look like that.'

"My cousin called the right shot. I put my hand in the dirt, and it worked out from there."

mcglinchey_ryan_AP

2. He was always big for his age

At 6-foot-8, McGlinchey is one of the larger players in the NFL and one of the tallest players in Broncos history.

That height can at times be an advantage, but growing up it could be an obstacle.

According to the 49ers’ PR bio for McGlinchey, his parents would bring his birth certificate to basketball games in case anyone questioned his age because of his size.

"Later, at age eight," the 49ers wrote, "he was hoping to make his debut in youth football, but decided against it after the league's directors told his family they would have to place him on a team with eight and ninth graders due to his size."

However, with his father being 5-foot-11 and his mother standing 5-foot-8, he joked that his size "must have been a genetic mutation."

"He was always a monster," Ryan said in 2019. "I remember as a baby, you were just like, 'Gosh, this kid is big.'"

In high school, that size worked to his advantage on the football field. And even as a junior, he had already largely filled out his frame as "a 6-8, 285-pound behemoth who is one of the top junior lineman recruits in the country," as a local reporter wrote in 2011.

3. He was a consensus All-American and part of the best offensive line in 2017

In his final collegiate season, McGlinchey helped the Fighting Irish to a 10-3 record and Citrus Bowl win over LSU as the left tackle on one of the best offensive lines in recent memory.

The unit won the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the best offensive line in college football, and McGlinchey was a key part of that group. Voted a consensus All-American, McGlinchey was also the second-highest-rated tackle in the country by Pro Football Focus. In pass protection, he allowed just three sacks and two quarterback hits that season. In the run game, he was even better, as he helped pave the way for college football's seventh-best rushing attack.

The whole group was an exceptional one, as each of the six biggest contributors that season went on to play in the NFL. One of their reserves also would go on to play at the next level, too.

"The thing voters felt separated Notre Dame's O-line this year from the other deserving units was their technique and how they consistently finished their blocks," Chairman of the Joe Moore Award voting committee Cole Cubelic said. "As impressive as the other Finalists and Semi-Finalists were, no one consistently finished blocks in 2017 like Notre Dame, and that really seemed to make the difference this year in the eyes of the voters."

Through the years: Mike McGlinchey's path to the Broncos in photos

Follow new Broncos tackle Mike McGlinchey from his college days at Notre Dame to starting his NFL career with theSan Francisco 49ers.

Notre Dame offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey lifts wide receiver Chris Brown (2) after his touchdown catch during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA College football game against Ohio State, Friday, Jan. 1, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
1 / 37

Notre Dame offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey lifts wide receiver Chris Brown (2) after his touchdown catch during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA College football game against Ohio State, Friday, Jan. 1, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri
Notre Dame offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey, left, tries to hold back Southern California defensive tackle Stevie Tu'ikolovatu during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Los Angeles. USC won 45-27. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
2 / 37

Notre Dame offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey, left, tries to hold back Southern California defensive tackle Stevie Tu'ikolovatu during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Los Angeles. USC won 45-27. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill
Notre Dame's Quenton Nelson (56) and Mike McGlinchey (68) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College in Boston, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Notre Dame won 49-20. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
3 / 37

Notre Dame's Quenton Nelson (56) and Mike McGlinchey (68) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College in Boston, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Notre Dame won 49-20. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP2017
Notre Dame offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey (68) blocks against Stanford cornerback Malik Antoine (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Stanford Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Stanford, Calif. Stanford won 38-20. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
4 / 37

Notre Dame offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey (68) blocks against Stanford cornerback Malik Antoine (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Stanford Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Stanford, Calif. Stanford won 38-20. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar
Notre Dame players, from left, Quenton Nelson, Mike McGlinchey, Miles Boykin and Drue Tranquill celebrate with the championship trophy after defeating LSU 21-17 in the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
5 / 37

Notre Dame players, from left, Quenton Nelson, Mike McGlinchey, Miles Boykin and Drue Tranquill celebrate with the championship trophy after defeating LSU 21-17 in the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey looks on during the bench press at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, March 1, 2018 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
6 / 37

Notre Dame offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey looks on during the bench press at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, March 1, 2018 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2018 National Football League
Notre Dame offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey participates in the Broad Jump at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 2, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
7 / 37

Notre Dame offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey participates in the Broad Jump at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 2, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey runs a drill during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 2, 2018 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
8 / 37

Notre Dame offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey runs a drill during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 2, 2018 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2018 National Football League
A fan poses with a team jersey and Commissioner Roger Goodell after Notre Dame's Mike McGlinchey was selected by the San Francisco 49ers during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
9 / 37

A fan poses with a team jersey and Commissioner Roger Goodell after Notre Dame's Mike McGlinchey was selected by the San Francisco 49ers during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Francisco 49ers first-round draft pick Mike McGlinchey, second from right, father Mike McGlinchey, left, mother Janet McGlinchey, second from left, and girlfriend Caitlyn Coleman, right, are photographed during an NFL football news conference, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
10 / 37

San Francisco 49ers first-round draft pick Mike McGlinchey, second from right, father Mike McGlinchey, left, mother Janet McGlinchey, second from left, and girlfriend Caitlyn Coleman, right, are photographed during an NFL football news conference, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Josie Lepe/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) blocks Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
11 / 37

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) blocks Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) is greeted by fans before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
12 / 37

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) is greeted by fans before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) celebrates as running back Alfred Morris (46) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
13 / 37

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) celebrates as running back Alfred Morris (46) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) looks to block for San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman (26) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
14 / 37

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) looks to block for San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman (26) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Mark LoMoglio/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
15 / 37

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey prepares to line up against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 20-17. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
16 / 37

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey prepares to line up against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 20-17. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo celebrates his touchdown pass with offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) in the first half an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
17 / 37

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo celebrates his touchdown pass with offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) in the first half an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Francisco 49ers' Mike McGlinchey (69) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
18 / 37

San Francisco 49ers' Mike McGlinchey (69) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey blocks against the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
19 / 37

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey blocks against the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey is pictured during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 37-27. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
20 / 37

San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey is pictured during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 37-27. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance, right, celebrates with Mike McGlinchey (69) during an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
21 / 37

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance, right, celebrates with Mike McGlinchey (69) during an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) blocks Detroit Lions middle linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
22 / 37

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) blocks Detroit Lions middle linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey plays against the Detroit Lions in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
23 / 37

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey plays against the Detroit Lions in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers running back Trey Sermon, middle, is congratulated by offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey, left, and tight end Ross Dwelley after scoring against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
24 / 37

San Francisco 49ers running back Trey Sermon, middle, is congratulated by offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey, left, and tight end Ross Dwelley after scoring against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey is introduced before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
25 / 37

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey is introduced before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
26 / 37

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) plays against the Denver Broncos of an NFL football game Sunday, Sep 25, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)
27 / 37

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) plays against the Denver Broncos of an NFL football game Sunday, Sep 25, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)

Bart Young/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam (56), offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) wait in the tunnel before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 in Santa Clara, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
28 / 37

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam (56), offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) wait in the tunnel before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 in Santa Clara, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) looks at the video board during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 09, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
29 / 37

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) looks at the video board during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 09, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 28-14. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
30 / 37

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 28-14. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) blocks Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap during an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
31 / 37

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) blocks Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap during an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) runs during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
32 / 37

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) runs during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) is blocked by San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov.27, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
33 / 37

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) is blocked by San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov.27, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
34 / 37

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (10) faces off against San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) during an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Seattle, WA. The 49ers defeated the Seahawks 21-13. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
35 / 37

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (10) faces off against San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) during an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Seattle, WA. The 49ers defeated the Seahawks 21-13. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
36 / 37

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) wears a shirt that reads "Love For Demar" in support of Buffalo Bills safety Demar Hamlin (3) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Jan.8, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
37 / 37

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) wears a shirt that reads "Love For Demar" in support of Buffalo Bills safety Demar Hamlin (3) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Jan.8, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
4. He was the ninth-overall pick in 2019 and an All-Rookie Team selection

After departing Notre Dame, McGlinchey didn't have to wait long to hear his name called by Roger Goodell.

With the 49ers on the clock at No. 9, they opted to bulk up their line and took McGlinchey.

"He's got a special presence to him," 49ers GM John Lynch said after selecting the tackle. "He's real. He's authentic. And he's a badass. We like that."

In his first NFL season, McGlinchey played and started all 16 games and returned to right tackle, where he's stayed at the NFL level. He was one of just 11 right tackles that year who played at least 1,000 offensive snaps at the position, according to Pro Football Focus.

For his work, he was named to the Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie Team. He also was picked by ESPN reporter Nick Wagoner as the NFC West Rookie of the Year.

"The immediate returns on McGlinchey have been positive, particularly in the area most expected, the run game," Wagoner wrote. "For what it's worth, Pro Football Focus rates McGlinchey as one of the best run-blocking tackles in the league, and the statistics are there to support it."

5. He has supported his family through My Cause My Cleats

In each of his five NFL seasons, McGlinchey has utilized his platform through the My Cause My Cleats campaign to show support for two members of his family.

His first three years, he chose Autism Speaks to lift up his brother, Jimmy, and other people with autism, along with their families.

"It means the world to me, and Jimmy, he's a rock and the light of our family, and he always has been," McGlinchey told a local radio station in 2018. "It means the world to me that I'm able to physically represent him not only with the name on my back but with his name on my shoes. It's cool for our family. Jimmy is our favorite guy. He's the best part of our family, and he keeps us all grounded.

"Growing up with him was nothing but the best. He gives us all perspective on how to truly enjoy and what's truly important about life. Like I said, I couldn't be more proud to be representing that cause, and for him, and for my family."

The past two years, McGlinchey has worked to shed more light on organ donation on behalf of Donor Network West and his cousin Dan McCain.

In 2016, McGlinchey spoke about McCain: "He had a physical disability because he was born with a heart and lung defect that inhibited his growth as a human being. Doctors were saying he wasn't going to live past 5 and then 10 and then 15 and now he's 25 and he's kicking life's (butt)."

