Five things to know about new Broncos T Mike McGlinchey

5. He has supported his family through My Cause My Cleats

In each of his five NFL seasons, McGlinchey has utilized his platform through the My Cause My Cleats campaign to show support for two members of his family.

His first three years, he chose Autism Speaks to lift up his brother, Jimmy, and other people with autism, along with their families.

"It means the world to me, and Jimmy, he's a rock and the light of our family, and he always has been," McGlinchey told a local radio station in 2018. "It means the world to me that I'm able to physically represent him not only with the name on my back but with his name on my shoes. It's cool for our family. Jimmy is our favorite guy. He's the best part of our family, and he keeps us all grounded.

"Growing up with him was nothing but the best. He gives us all perspective on how to truly enjoy and what's truly important about life. Like I said, I couldn't be more proud to be representing that cause, and for him, and for my family."

The past two years, McGlinchey has worked to shed more light on organ donation on behalf of Donor Network West and his cousin Dan McCain.