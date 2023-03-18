Five things to know about new Broncos G Ben Powers

4. His 2019 draft selection was announced by superfan Mo Gaba

Though Powers' name was not called early enough to hear it voiced by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, the announcement was made by someone very special: Mo Gaba.

Gaba, who died in 2020 after battling cancer, was one of the Ravens' most-famous superfans. Blind since a young age, Gaba read the Ravens' draft card for the 123rd-overall pick, which was written in braille.

"Unbelievable," Powers recalled on a Ravens podcast. "… The way he said my name, it made me feel like I was a first-overall quarterback off the board. That's how he made me feel. It was so special, and it was something I'll never forget."

Later, once he'd begun his career in Baltimore, he had the chance to meet Gaba, and the two formed a natural bond.

"He knew exactly who I was — he knew my voice," Powers said. "It was very special for me. He gave me the draft card in braille. I have that framed up back home. Very cool. …

"Having that special connection, to be able to [have] him announce me and for him to be able to do that, I feel like that naturally brought us [together], to have that shared special memory. I feel like that is something we could share forever."

5. He was PFF's second-highest-rated guard in pass protection in 2022

While it took some time for Powers to find his starting role in Baltimore, he really settled in with the 2022 season.

Among guards, Powers was the second-best player in pass protection, according to Pro Football Focus. He had a 86.7 rating, behind Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro Joe Thuney. PFF's stats also say that Powers allowed just one sack, one quarterback hit and 11 hurries in 663 pass-blocking snaps.

The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker picked Powers as the Ravens' most-improved player in his season superlatives column.

"He played every offensive snap in the opener, every offensive snap in the season-ending playoff loss and every offensive snap in between," Walker wrote. "His pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus was easily the best of his career and the second best in the league at his position."

If that's not enough of an endorsement, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta essentially agreed.