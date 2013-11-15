Final HealthONE Injury Report

|**DENVER BRONCOS**
|**Player**
|**Injury**
|**Wednesday**
|**Thursday**
|**Friday**
|**Status**
|CB Champ Bailey
|Foot
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Doubtful
|LB Nate Irving
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|TE Joel Dreessen
|Knee
|DNP
|Limited
|Full
|Probable
|DE Robert Ayers
|Non-Injury
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|T Orlando Franklin
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|S Duke Ihenacho
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|Probable
|T Winston Justice
|Finger
|--
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|G Chris Kuper
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|QB Peyton Manning
|Ankle
|DNP
|Limited
|Full
|Probable
|C Manny Ramirez
|Knee
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|TE Julius Thomas
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|LB Danny Trevathan
|Non-Injury
|--
|DNP
|Full
|Probable
|C J.D. Walton
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|CB Kayvon Webster
|Thigh
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|WR Wes Welker
|Ankle
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Status
|P Dustin Colquitt
|Non-Injury
|--
|DNP
|--
|--
|WR Donnie Avery
|Shoulder
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|DL Mike Catapano
|Ankle
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|TE Anthony Fasano
|Knee/Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|WR Dexter McCluster
|Ankle
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|TE Sean McGrath
|Knee
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|LB Dezman Moses
|Toe
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|FB Anthony Sherman
|Knee/Calf
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable