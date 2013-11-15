Denver Broncos | News

Final HealthONE Injury Report

Nov 15, 2013 at 05:10 AM
**DENVER BRONCOS**
**Player** **Injury** **Wednesday** **Thursday** **Friday** **Status**
CB Champ Bailey Foot Limited Limited Limited Doubtful
LB Nate Irving Shoulder DNP Limited Limited Questionable
TE Joel Dreessen Knee DNP Limited Full Probable
DE Robert Ayers Non-Injury DNP Full Full Probable
T Orlando Franklin Ankle Full Full Full Probable
S Duke Ihenacho Ankle Limited Limited Full Probable
T Winston Justice Finger -- Full Full Probable
G Chris Kuper Ankle Full Full Full Probable
QB Peyton Manning Ankle DNP Limited Full Probable
C Manny Ramirez Knee Full Full Full Probable
TE Julius Thomas Ankle Full Full Full Probable
LB Danny Trevathan Non-Injury -- DNP Full Probable
C J.D. Walton Ankle Full Full Full Probable
CB Kayvon Webster Thigh Full Full Full Probable
WR Wes Welker Ankle Limited Full Full Probable

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Status
P Dustin Colquitt Non-Injury -- DNP -- --
WR Donnie Avery Shoulder Full Full Full Probable
DL Mike Catapano Ankle Limited Full Full Probable
TE Anthony Fasano Knee/Ankle Full Full Full Probable
WR Dexter McCluster Ankle Limited Full Full Probable
TE Sean McGrath Knee Full Full Full Probable
LB Dezman Moses Toe Full Full Full Probable
FB Anthony Sherman Knee/Calf Full Full Full Probable

