Fans Encouraged to Arrive Early Sunday

DENVER– The Denver Broncos are encouraging all fans to wear orange and arrive early to Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field at Mile High (1:05 p.m.).

Prior to kickoff, there will be a 360-degree HD panoramic photo taken, presented by Verizon and Bud Light. The stadium will also be filled with orange pom poms in every seat.

Pregame festivities will include the Thunderstorm skydive jump team and a "Go Broncos" cheer led by a Broncos alum. The Broncos are also set to welcome home more than two dozen military members who will be accompanied by their families.

Honorary captain Rod Smith will join the rest of the Broncos captains at midfield for the pregame coin toss, and the pregame events will conclude with the National Anthem, which will be performed by Christian recording artist and concert headliner Leah Shafer of Parker, Colo.

Sunday's halftime performance will feature Denver's own The Fray, comprised of Isaac Slade (vocals, piano), Joe King (vocals, guitar), Dave Welsh (guitar) and Ben Wysocki (drums). The locally-based foursome formed in 2002 and achieved national success with their 2005 debut, featuring the hit singles "Over My Head (Cable Car)" and "How to Save a Life," which went double-platinum. The band also earned a 2010 Grammy. They will release their fourth album February 25th titled "Helios" and will be performing their new single "Love Don't Die."

OTHER PREGAME FESTIVITIES:

The Mile High Mountain Village presented by Bud Light will open at 10 a.m. and is free and open to all fans with a game ticket. The main entrance is located at Gate 4 and represents the fans' first chance to come inside the stadium. The area features field viewing sections, pregame programming, the Tavern at Mile High, food and Bud Light specials and appearances by Broncos Cheerleaders, alumni and Miles the Mascot.

Outside of the game, fans can enjoy the Sports Legends Mall on the south end of the stadium. Free and open to the public, the outdoor area will appeal to fans coming via public transportation and will feature sponsor booths with football-themed activities, a beer garden, pregame programming and live music (Funkiphino) beginning at 10 a.m.

All on-site stadium parking lots will open at 8:00 AM. Gates to the stadium open at 11:00 AM. United Club and Suite ticket holders may enter Gate 2 or 7 starting at 10:00 AM. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 PM MST.

TOP GAMEDAY SUGGESTIONS

Plan for extra time in transportation to the stadium. Carpool or utilize public transportation.

Arrive at gates no later than 12 PM to minimize delays at security checkpoints.

If possible, avoid bringing any bags. Any bags which are necessary must meet all bag policy requirements.

BAG POLICY

The Broncos and NFL strongly encourage all fans to not to bring any bags, however the following will be permitted:

One clear bag no larger than 12" by x 6" x 12" OR a one-gallon clear freezer bag (Ziploc or similar).

Fans may also carry a small clutch purse no larger than 6.5" x 4.5", with or without a strap, in addition to the larger clear bag.

Each ticket holder, including children, may carry an approved clear bag and a clutch purse.

SECURITY SCREENING

Fans will pass through two security checks at stadium gates. At the first, bags will be visually screened to ensure they meet size & type requirements. At the second,the contents of all bags will be inspected and fans will be screened with a hand-held metal detector. To minimize delays:

Confirm all bags meet NFL requirements.

Remove blankets or other large, bulky items from bags and carry in hand. When bag contents are visible to security staff, inspection can take place without contents being removed. If items conceal contents of a bag, security will require their removal for screening to take place.

Remove any keys, coins or other metal objects from your pockets and hold these in hand

Simply present any bags to security at the first checkpoint so they can be quickly chedked to for proper size / bag type. Contents of bags will not be inspected until the second check point at the gate itself.

PARKING & TRANSPORTATION

PARKING

Parking in stadium lots is reserved primarily for ticket holders with pre-sold permits. A limited number of single-game spaces are available for those without permits however quantities are limited and are sold on a first-come, first-served basis ($30-$20 cash only). Single game spaces at the stadium will be sold out by 11:30 am

Game day parking will be available for $15 per space, cash only, at the Pepsi Center and in lots on the Auraria Campus, both located east of I-25 and a 10 minute walk to the stadium, PARKING ON STREETS IN NEIGHBORHOODS AROUND THE STADIUM IS ILLEGAL. VIOLATORS WILL BE TICKETED AND TOWED.

LIGHT RAIL

The C, E, or W light rail lines stop at the Sports Authority Field at Mile High Station, an 8 minute walk to the stadium. Fans can take the D or H lines and transfer to the C or E lines at I-25 & Broadway, Alameda, or 10th & Osage stations. The West Corridor Line stops at the Decatur Federal Station located just south of the stadium and part of the recently completed West Corridor Line, an extension of light rail service 12.1 miles to the West between downtown Union Station and the Federal Center in Golden.

BRONCOS RIDE & FEDERAL / MARKET STREET SHUTTLE

Broncos Ride shuttle busses transport fans to the stadium from park and ride lots throughout the metropolitan area. Busses depart park and rides 2 ½ to 1 hour prior to kickoff and stage in Lot A for fans to board for the return trip. Round trip fares range from $ 4.50 to $ 10.00 depending upon departure point. Round-trip tickets may be purchased at ticket machines or booths at select light rail stations.

The Federal Shuttle and Market Street Station Shuttle operate every three to five minutes starting two hours prior to kickoff until 10 minutes after kickoff. Following the game, service resumes with the last bus departing 45 minutes following the conclusion of the game. The Federal Shuttle stops at Lincoln High School (2285 South Federal Blvd) and at bus stops along Federal Boulevard to the stadium. The Market Street Shuttle departs from the Market Street Station located at the corner of the 16th Street Mall and Market Street in downtown Denver