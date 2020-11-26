Fangio: QB Jeff Driskel to be placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —Quarterback Jeff Driskel will be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, Head Coach Vic Fangio announced.

The Reserve/COVID-19 list is designated for players who have tested positive for the virus or for those who have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive. The Broncos are not permitted to disclose which category applies to Driskel.

Fangio said the Broncos would not need to place any other players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list because of contact tracing. The Broncos worked with the NFL beginning early Thursday morning to evaluate any potential close contacts.

"They have determined that nobody else is to go on the list, and they cleared us to practice," Fangio said.

Asked specifically about Drew Lock and the team's other quarterbacks, Fangio said those players were not deemed to be close contacts.

"No, the other quarterbacks were only on [the contact-tracing list] minimal amounts, like two minutes and some seconds, four minutes," Fangio said. "That's over a three- or four-day period. They thoroughly checked those guys that were on [there for] two minutes, three minutes, four minutes, and they came back and said nobody else needs to go on the list."

The Broncos were scheduled to hold normal activities on Thursday and remain scheduled to play the Saints on Sunday.

Fangio said he was thankful for the organization's and league's ability to be able to play under the current circumstances.