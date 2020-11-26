Denver Broncos | News

Fangio: QB Jeff Driskel to be placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Nov 26, 2020 at 11:19 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

201126_driskel

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —Quarterback Jeff Driskel will be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, Head Coach Vic Fangio announced.

The Reserve/COVID-19 list is designated for players who have tested positive for the virus or for those who have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive. The Broncos are not permitted to disclose which category applies to Driskel.

Fangio said the Broncos would not need to place any other players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list because of contact tracing. The Broncos worked with the NFL beginning early Thursday morning to evaluate any potential close contacts.

"They have determined that nobody else is to go on the list, and they cleared us to practice," Fangio said.

Asked specifically about Drew Lock and the team's other quarterbacks, Fangio said those players were not deemed to be close contacts.

"No, the other quarterbacks were only on [the contact-tracing list] minimal amounts, like two minutes and some seconds, four minutes," Fangio said. "That's over a three- or four-day period. They thoroughly checked those guys that were on [there for] two minutes, three minutes, four minutes, and they came back and said nobody else needs to go on the list."

The Broncos were scheduled to hold normal activities on Thursday and remain scheduled to play the Saints on Sunday.

Fangio said he was thankful for the organization's and league's ability to be able to play under the current circumstances.

"I had my doubts in July before training camp started, but I am thankful it's gotten to this point," Fangio said. "I think we'll get to the finish line. I'm thankful that the guys that have gotten the virus within our organization have done well with it. I'm thankful that [Defensive Coordinator] Ed Donatell is on his road to recovery and doing better. I'm just thankful for being a teammate with these players on this team."

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Why Tim Patrick 'is what makes everything go' for Broncos' offense

"He comes with that dog mentality," center Lloyd Cushenberry III said. "He'll stick his nose in there in the run game [and] block linebackers if he has to. Anything it takes with him."

news

Sacco Sez: The Broncos, then and now

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the similarities he views in 1977 and now.

news

Pat Surtain II named an AP first-team All-Pro, Justin Simmons selected to second team

The Broncos were the only team with two secondary players picked to the AP's All-Pro teams.

news

Mile High Morning: Current and former Broncos attend celebration of life for Ronnie Hillman

"[Hillman was] one of the better teammates you could ask for," former offensive tackle Ryan Harris told 9NEWS' Mike Klis.

news

'I want to do everything I can to prove myself': TE Albert Okwuegbunam motivated to earn greater role in 2023

"I knew another opportunity would come eventually, and it did, thankfully, in the last two weeks of the season," Okwuegbunam said. "... I just tried to come into work every day with a positive mindset, and that's what I did."

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos fans compete on Food Network's 'NFL Tailgate Takedown'

Plus, a top NFL quarterback names Pat Surtain II as the best cornerback in the league.

news

Broncos rookie review: A look at the defensive players from Denver's 2022 draft class

The Broncos selected six defensive players in the 2022 NFL Draft, and each of them had a role in building one of the league's elite defenses.

news

Pat Surtain II named inaugural NFLPA first-team All-Pro

The honor is voted upon by NFL players.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II named to Pro Football Focus' 2022 NFL All-Pro Team

"Surtain was one of the stars of an outstanding Broncos defense that deserved more help from the other side of the ball this season," PFF.com noted.

news

WR Jerry Jeudy named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

The third-year wide receiver posted a career-high 154 receiving yards in the Broncos' season-ending 31-28 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Broncos rookie review: A look at the offensive players from Denver's 2022 draft class

Three of Denver's nine selections in the 2022 NFL Draft were offensive players, and all three found significant roles in their rookie seasons.

news

Mile High Morning: Why the return of multiple injured starters could spark Broncos' rebound in 2023

"When the offense gets healthy next fall, the Broncos insist their production is going to look a lot different," The Denver Post's Kyle Newman wrote.

Advertising