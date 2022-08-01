Denver Broncos | News

Fan Experience: Know Before You Go

Aug 01, 2022 at 02:14 PM

A-Z FAN GUIDE

Visit the A-Z fan guide for general information about Empower Field at Mile High including stadium rules, policies and other tips on how to have the best experience possible on game day. Lea esto en español.

MOBILE TICKETS

As always, to ensure you have the best fan experience possible: Download the latest version of the Broncos 365 app. Add your tickets to Apple Wallet or Google Pay for faster entry. Connect to "BroncosWifi" for easier online access to your tickets.

ARRIVING TO THE STADIUM, PARKING & TAILGATING

Plan ahead and be reminded that stadium-controlled parking spaces are limited in quantity. Gameday parking sales will be cashless and limited to just Parking Lots A and C. Permits for the season are sold out. However, fans can purchase a permit from fellow fans online on NFL Ticket Exchange. Add your parking permit to Apple Wallet or Google Pay and have your permit ready as you approach parking lot entrances.

On gameday, a very limited number of spaces will be sold in Lots A and C.

  • Lot C opens at 1:00 p.m. and is expected to sell out early.
  • Lot A, the Carpool Lot opens at 2:30 p.m., along with all other stadium parking lots. Vehicles that show up with 4 or more patrons can pay $30 to park in this lot. This lot will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis and tailgating will not be permitted in Carpool Lot A.

Offsite parking locations such as Ball Arena, Auraria Campus, the Denver Aquarium or Riverside Church Denver are also available.

Accessible parking will be sold to patrons with valid accessible placards or license plates on a first-come, first-serve basis in Lots D and G for $30 or L for $20.

Additionally, fans should consider using Light Rail which directly serves the stadium via the Decatur-Federal (W Line) and Empower Field at Mile High (C, E and W Lines) stops.

Tailgating is permitted; however, we ask that all fans review our tailgating policies prior to arrival.

CASHLESS VENUE

Empower Field at Mile High is a cashless venue. Payment options through mobile devices (ex: Apple Pay) and traditional scan/chip options for credit/debit cards at all points of sale will be implemented. Cash-to-card machines are available on each level of the stadium for fans who don't have a credit card.

