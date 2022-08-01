Fan Experience: Know Before You Go

ARRIVING TO THE STADIUM, PARKING & TAILGATING

Plan ahead and be reminded that stadium-controlled parking spaces are limited in quantity. Gameday parking sales will be cashless and limited to just Parking Lots A and C. Permits for the season are sold out. However, fans can purchase a permit from fellow fans online on NFL Ticket Exchange. Add your parking permit to Apple Wallet or Google Pay and have your permit ready as you approach parking lot entrances.

On gameday, a very limited number of spaces will be sold in Lots A and C.

Lot C opens at 1:00 p.m. and is expected to sell out early.

Lot A, the Carpool Lot opens at 2:30 p.m., along with all other stadium parking lots. Vehicles that show up with 4 or more patrons can pay $30 to park in this lot. This lot will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis and tailgating will not be permitted in Carpool Lot A.

Offsite parking locations such as Ball Arena, Auraria Campus, the Denver Aquarium or Riverside Church Denver are also available.

Accessible parking will be sold to patrons with valid accessible placards or license plates on a first-come, first-serve basis in Lots D and G for $30 or L for $20.

Additionally, fans should consider using Light Rail which directly serves the stadium via the Decatur-Federal (W Line) and Empower Field at Mile High (C, E and W Lines) stops.