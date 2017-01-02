EVP/GM John Elway turns his sights toward head coaching search

Other teams will continue to make decisions regarding their head coaches' statuses, but Elway is already looking to "hopefully get" one of the "bright, young guys" that are currently being considered for head coaching positions.

"I think there are some quality candidates out there," said Elway, after Kubiak's farewell press conference Monday. "So we'll get busy on that today and start working toward that. … Obviously it's a position we want to fill as quickly as we can, but [we] also want to go through the detailed process, which we will."

Elway, who will lead his third coaching search, said the team must be flexible as it talks to candidates who will be coaching in the playoffs, but that they hope to move forward "as soon as we can." He's had his fair share of success in his past two coaching searches. In former head coach John Fox, he found a coach that led the Broncos to a Super Bowl XLVIII appearance. And in Kubiak, of course, Elway hired the long-time coach of the Houston Texans that would lead the Broncos to a Super Bowl 50 title.

The Broncos' EVP/GM shared his optimism for the potential of "three or four possibilities" who could come in and continue Denver's string of success. After all, the Broncos' standard will not change even after the departure of a Super Bowl-winning head coach.

"The goal and the plan has not changed, and that's to compete for world championships," Elway said.

As Elway and Co. search for the 16th head coach in Broncos' history, they'll look for a "very smart and bright" candidate that can handle a variety of personalities and connect with players in the locker room. Elway stressed the need to find a coach that's "on the same page" as the football team and has the ability to manage both coaches and players.