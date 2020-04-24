Evaluating how the Broncos could fill positional needs on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

CORNERBACK

The Broncos have their two starters in A.J. Bouye and Bryce Callahan, but they still need to identify who will fill the third cornerback spot. That's not just a luxury — it's a necessity. In today's NFL, teams often have five defensive backs on the field. The Broncos would be wise to add another cornerback who can play outside so that Callahan could move into the slot in those situations.

While cornerback may not be the Broncos' most pressing need, they may get the most value by addressing it first. Six cornerbacks came off the board in Round 1, but talented options like Alabama's Trevon Diggs, LSU's Kristian Fulton and Utah's Jaylon Johnson could be in play in Round 2.

If one or two of those players comes of the board early, the Broncos may be wise to package a couple of picks to move up.

Should they choose to wait to address the cornerback position, Virginia's Bryce Hall and Notre Dame's Troy Pride Jr. could be options in the third round. The Broncos, though, should add at least one cornerback on Day 2 of the draft.

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE

The Broncos still need to identify a starter for the center position after Connor McGovern left in free agency. Dalton Risner, a second-round pick last year, is locked in at the left guard position, and the Broncos have indicated they'd prefer for free-agent signing Graham Glasgow to play right guard.

Interior offensive line may be the most pressing need left on the Broncos' roster — but that doesn't necessarily mean the Broncos should address it in Round 2.

If they decide to fill the void immediately, LSU's Lloyd Cushenberry III would make sense as a plug-and-play starter at center. He is widely considered the best available option at center after Michigan's Cesar Ruiz went in the first round. There's value in the third round, though, as Temple's Matt Hennessy and Wisconsin's Tyler Biadasz could be available. Both players seem capable of starting as rookies.

Don't fret, though, if the Broncos exit Day 2 without this need addressed. Matt Paradis and McGovern, who manned the center of the line for the Broncos over the last five seasons, were both Day 3 draft picks.