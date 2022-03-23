ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.'s offensive tackles and edge rushers to watch on Day 2 of NFL Draft

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — When the 2022 NFL Draft arrives in late April, the Broncos aren't slated to make their first pick until the final selection of Round 2.

But starting with pick No. 64, General Manager George Paton and Co. will be busy. The Broncos currently hold five selections over those next 50 picks, including a pair of Round 3 selections.

The Broncos have filled plenty of needs through free agency, but several media outlets have identified offensive tackle and outside linebacker as potential positions to target as Denver continues to solidify its roster via the draft.

ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. weighed in Wednesday on which players could be available at those spots when the Broncos are on the clock late in Day 2 and early in Day 3.

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

6-foot-9, 380 pounds

Experience: 31 starts, 34 total games

Honors: 2021 first-team All-Big Ten (coaches), 2018 and 2019 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention

Kiper's take: "The weight is the issue with him. Dealing with the speed and not having the great bend, he could drop."

NFL.com's comparison: Zach Banner

Matt Waletzko, North Dakota

6-foot-7, 305 pounds

Experience: 26 starts, 30 total games

Honors: 2021 All-America second team, All-MVFC first team (Phil Steele); 2020 All-MVFC second team

Kiper's take: "He's a sleeper-type kid."

NFL.com's evaluation: "Skyscraping FCS tackle with tremendous length but there are too many holes in the physical profile to project NFL success at this stage. Waletzko's length and upper-body power are traits that teams will want to cultivate, but his pad-level issues and average foot quickness are limitations that could be difficult to work around."

EDGE RUSHER

Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

6-foot-3, 240 pounds

Experience: 29 starts, 39 totals games

Honors: 2021 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year (PFF), Bednarik Award semifinalist, All-Big 12 second team (coaches, AP), 2020 second-team All-American (AP)

Career stats: 32 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, one interception, three fumble recoveries, eight PBUs

NFL.com's comparison: Vic Beasley

Drake Jackson, USC

6-foot-4, 250 pounds

Experience: 26 starts, 28 total games

Honors: 2021 All-Pac 12 second team (AP, PFF, Phil Steele), 2020 All-Pac 12 second team (AP, Phil Steele), 2019 All-Pac 12 second team (AP, Phil Steele), freshman All-American (247 Sports)

Career stats: 103 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, two forced fumbles

NFL.com's comparison: Eli Harold

DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky

6-foot-4, 240 pounds

Experience: 53 starts, 62 total games

Honors: 2021 Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year, 2021 All-Conference USA first team, 2020 All-Conference USA first-team, 2019 Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year, 2019 All-Conference USA first team, 2018 Conference USA Honorable Mention

Stats: 179 tackles, 60 tackles for loss, 30 sacks, one interception, eight passes defensed, nine forced fumbles, one fumble recovery

NFL.com's comparison: Michael Boley

Amaré Barno, VA Tech

6-foot-6, 245 pounds

Experience: 17 starts, 25 total games

Honors: 2020 All-ACC third team (Phil Steele), 2020 All-ACC Honorable Mention

Stats: 78 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, three passes defensed, one fumble recovery, three forced fumbles

Kiper's take: "A guy I really like, based on not only the fact he ran [a] 4.36 [40-yard dash], which was phenomenal, but the way he played. Amare Barno was a good football player. … I think people are saying, 'He's a workout warrior. … He only had 3.5 sacks.' This kid is going to be a good second- or third-round pick for somebody."

NFL.com's comparison: Obum Gwacham

Alex Wright, UAB

6-foot-7, 270 pounds

Experience: 13 starts, 20 games since start of 2020

Honors: 2021 second-team All-Conference USA, 2021 C-USA Defensive Player of the Year (PFF), 2019 Conference USA All-Freshman Team

Stats: 91 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, five passes defenses, two fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles

Kiper's take: "Another kid [who] I think is underrated coming out of UAB is Alex Wright. Gives you versatility … coming off the edge."