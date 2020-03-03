Denver Broncos | News

ESPN's McShay: Broncos could get 'fighter jet' speed, 'stud' receiver by drafting Henry Ruggs III

Mar 03, 2020 at 10:30 AM

Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

In the wake of the 2020 NFL Combine, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay said he believes the Broncos could add "fighter jet" speed to their offense with the 15th-overall pick.

McShay projected the Broncos would select Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III in the first round of April's draft. He also suggested Florida cornerback CJ Henderson and South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw could be other potential options at No. 15.

"With Ruggs and his fighter jet 4.27 speed still on the board, I'm getting a burner opposite Courtland Sutton for second-year quarterback Drew Lock," McShay wrote in his most recent mock draft. "Ruggs is explosive and has a skill set that offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur can design plays around. With some development to his route running and some tacked-on strength, Ruggs has the chance to be special in the NFL and could instantly be a favorite target of the big-armed Lock."

McShay previously mocked Ruggs to the Eagles at No. 22.

Ruggs, a 6-foot, 190-pound player, appears to have improved his stock with a 4.27-second 40-yard dash at last week's NFL Combine.

He recorded the fastest time of any wide receiver and was one of just two players to break the 4.3-second mark.

"Ruggs ran the only 4.27 in the history of the Combine that might've been met with a little bit of disappointment, just 'cause [of] the hype," McShay said in a conference call Tuesday. "But he's such a stud. In a group of receivers [from Alabama] that has four potential first-round picks in this year or next year's draft, he was the alpha dog. He loves playing special teams. He'll block. He had one dropped pass the entire season last year.

"Usually the 4.27 receivers, those kinds of guys, they're inconsistent catching the ball, they're divas, one-trick ponies. And he's anything but."

The Broncos may not have the opportunity to select the speedy Crimson Tide receiver; McShay said Tuesday some teams have Ruggs ranked ahead of Jerry Jeudy. 

Ruggs caught 40 passes for 746 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019.

