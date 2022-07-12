ESPN announces broadcast crew for Broncos' Week 8 game in London vs. Jacksonville

The broadcast crew for the Broncos' first trip to London in more than a decade will include a familiar voice and several rising stars, ESPN announced Tuesday.

Play-by-play commentator Steve Levy will be joined by analysts Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky, as well as reporter Laura Rutledge for Denver's Week 8 game against the Jaguars. The game, scheduled for 7:30 a.m. MT on Oct. 30, will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+.

Levy, who has nearly three decades of experience working at ESPN, served as the play-by-play voice for "Monday Night Football" for the 2020-21 NFL seasons and also has called Broncos games locally in the preseason.

Riddick, a former NFL player, scout and team executive, called games alongside Levy as an analyst on "MNF" and also provides analysis of the sport on an array of ESPN programs. He is "one of the most well respected voices in the industry," as ESPN notes.

Like Riddick, Orlovsky played in the NFL before making the leap to NFL analysis. The former quarterback has considered "one of ESPN's rising stars," as The Athletic's Lindsay Jones wrote in 2019. This will be Orlovsky's first season calling NFL games.