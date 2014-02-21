Elway to Talk Contract with Fox's Agent

INDIANAPOLIS --Last week, the Broncos locked up Executive Vice President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway through the 2017 season with a three-year contract extension.

Now, the team's attention has turned to Head Coach John Fox.

"I want to get him done," Elway said Friday of extending Fox's contract. "I'm going to sit down with his agent while I'm here. I'm going to sit down with him tomorrow, see where we come out and what they're thinking."

When Fox was originally hired, the Broncos were coming off a 4-12 season. But Fox helped lead the Broncos to the playoffs in his first campaign, and he has since become just the fifth head coach in NFL history to win division titles in each of his first three seasons with a team.

He's just the third coach to accomplish that feat after inheriting a team with a losing record, and just the second to take a last-place team and lead it to three consecutive division crowns in his first three years.

"He's done a nice job," Elway said. "I think that when you look at winning three AFC West championships, there's a lot to that."

Just the sixth head coach in pro football history to lead multiple teams to the Super Bowl, Fox ranks fifth among active NFL head coaches with 115 career wins.

He has coached 33 players who have earned a total of 63 Pro Bowl selections at 14 different positions during his career.

And the Broncos are back to their winning ways with Fox at the helm.

Elway wants to make sure that continues.