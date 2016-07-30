EA Sports begins releasing Broncos' Madden ratings

Marshall, who ranks as the second-best middle linebacker in Madden (behind the Panthers' Luke Kuechly), clocked a 90 overall rating with an 85 in speed, 87 acceleration, 91 pursuit, 91 in play recognition and 81 in zone coverage.

"That's pretty dope," Marshall said. "I didn't even think that I would get to a 90 [rating] so I've got to step it up. Hopefully I can get up there in the mid-90s."