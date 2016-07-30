EA Sports begins releasing Broncos' Madden ratings

EA Sports' Madden NFL 17 hits stores Aug. 23 and as the release date nears, the game series is posting ratings of some of the most highly anticipated players, including more than a few Broncos.
Miller, as the top-rated outside linebacker, also boasts the following: an 87 speed rating, 89 acceleration rating, 92 power move rating, 98 finesse move rating and 95 in block-shedding rating.
But, of course, he's not the only Bronco who ranks highly at his position. Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. and inside linebacker Brandon Marshall each are among the top five at their positions.
Harris' ratings include an 89 in speed, 87 acceleration, 96 agility, 94 man coverage and 93 zone coverage. Not too shabby.
Marshall, who ranks as the second-best middle linebacker in Madden (behind the Panthers' Luke Kuechly), clocked a 90 overall rating with an 85 in speed, 87 acceleration, 91 pursuit, 91 in play recognition and 81 in zone coverage.
"That's pretty dope," Marshall said. "I didn't even think that I would get to a 90 [rating] so I've got to step it up. Hopefully I can get up there in the mid-90s."
July 31 update: T.J. Ward ranks as Madden's No. 4 strong safety. His best ratings include an 88 in speed, 91 acceleration, 82 agility and 82 zone coverage.