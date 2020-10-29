Drew Lock, Justin Herbert have chance to become new faces of Broncos-Chargers rivalry

There are plenty of factors that will decide Sunday's outcome, including a pair of defenses that each feature talented pass-rushers and secondaries. Lock and Herbert, though, will garner most of the attention as they aim to prove they can be the new faces of a division rivalry.

The two players certainly have a long way to go before they're Manning and Rivers, but Lock and Herbert will aim to show they can offer similar longevity and consistency at the quarterback position.

For Lock to do that, it likely begins with protecting the football. He has thrown two interceptions in back-to-back weeks, and the Broncos' minus-eight turnover margin is second worst in the NFL. Denver has turned the ball over multiple times in five of its six games, and the team has won the turnover battle just once this season.

Lock also will need to boost an offense that has averaged just 16 points in the three full games in which he's manned the offense. The young quarterback has thrown just one touchdown this season — he has rushed for another — and is hoping to help the offense reach a more productive output. Perhaps he can do so against just the second opponent that he will face for a second time in the NFL. In his first start against the Chargers — which doubled as his first career start — Lock completed 18-of-28 passes for 134 yards, two touchdowns, one interception and a game-winning drive.

"I thought he got better as the game went on," Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said Thursday of that performance. "That was unfortunate because I like for rookie quarterbacks to get uncomfortable as the game goes on. I thought he got better. I liked him when he came out of college. He was a good quarterback then, and he's a good quarterback now. He's going to get better. He has a bright future in this league. I don't think there's anything he can't do. He can throw from the pocket and he can move around and extend plays."

Should Lock lead the team to a win in his second game against the Chargers, it would secure Denver's first three-game winning streak against a division opponent since the Broncos beat the Chargers five times (including a postseason win) from 2013-15.

The second-year player's entire development, of course, cannot be judged based on this Week 8 game. The Broncos' contest against the Chargers this weekend is just one data point on a scatterplot that will help the Broncos determine Lock's trajectory.

"It's one of the pieces of the puzzle," Fangio said Thursday. "We still have eight or nine games after this one. It's just another step. I think he will bounce back. The one thing I do like about Drew is that after a bad play — or in this case, a so-called bad game — I think he doesn't let him drag himself down. I think he plays the next play and the next game with the same confidence and energy that he would if things were going much, much better. I like his mentality that way and I'm just hopeful that all 11 of us out there are operating on the same page and doing a good job."