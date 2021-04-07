Denver Broncos | News

DL Shamar Stephen drawn to Denver by HC Vic Fangio's scheme, leadership

Apr 07, 2021 at 05:03 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For six of his first seven years in the NFL, newly signed Broncos defensive lineman Shamar Stephen played along the trenches in Minnesota.

George Paton watched Stephen play in each of those six seasons, and in his first year as the Broncos' general manager, he added Stephen to Denver's roster during the second wave of free agency.

Yet while many will make the connection between Stephen and Paton to explain the defensive lineman's decision to come to Denver, Head Coach Vic Fangio and his defensive system may have held an even stronger appeal.

"It was being comfortable with the coaches, the staff and the scheme, and understanding what Coach Vic wants us to do in the scheme," Stephen said Wednesday about his decision to choose Denver. "I just felt comfortable here being under his leadership."

Stephen recalled watching Fangio's defenses — both in 2019 when the Broncos visited the Vikings and during the previous four-year stretch when Fangio served as the Bears' defensive coordinator.

"The first thing about his defense [is that] it's multifaceted, so you're able to do a lot of things out of that defense," Stephen said. "[He's] able to bring a lot of pressure and determine where you want to get the ball on a second-and-long and third-and-long. He does a lot of good things with the pressure, and he's able to force people to do what he wants them to do."

Stephen tallied 34 tackles, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and .5 sacks last season, and he will provide proven depth along the defensive line. Though Mike Purcell seems likely to retain the starting nose tackle job, Stephen should still hold a significant role on a defensive line that rotates its players.

"I'm just going to come out here and do my job to the best of my ability," said Stephen when asked if he believed he would start. "My role here is to do what the coaches ask me to do and help the team win."

Stephen has started 31 of a possible 32 games over the previous two seasons.

In Denver, regardless of his role, Stephen foresees a "real good chance to be a dominant defense." Stephen said the unit has plenty of talented players, and he's excited to add his experience to the defense.

And after a free agency process that dragged into April, he's also glad to have found a team — and system — that fits him well.

"Being released and trying to come to a new team and learning what people want out of you and what you can provide for them is always difficult," Stephen said. "Being patient and understanding what I want out of me and what I want out of a defense was key for me. I'm very comfortable and happy with the decision I made."

With Stephen's wealth of experience, Broncos fans may soon be very happy with his decision, as well.

Related Content

news

Broncos Notebook: RB Javonte Williams, WR Courtland Sutton bring big-play explosiveness in Broncos' win over Chiefs

Williams tallied a career-high 27 carries and established the run game, while Sutton made big plays through the air.
news

Broncos promote ILB Ben Niemann to active roster

Niemann is a six-year veteran who has appeared in 80 games and started 21 games in his career.

news

Mile High Morning: CB Ja'Quan McMillian posts strong performance in Denver's win over Chiefs

McMillian was one of Denver's standouts in the secondary and helped the Broncos keep the Chiefs out of the end zone.
news

'This is the best game we've played this season': Broncos' opportunistic defense shuts down Kansas City in 24-9 victory

Denver recorded five takeaways and didn't allow the Chiefs' offense to reach the end zone.
news

'I think it makes us believers': How the Broncos' win over the Chiefs could spark a second-half run

"It's starting to come together, and we've just got to keep getting better from it," tackle Mike McGlinchey said.
news

Cover 4: Broncos snap streak vs. Chiefs, ride dominant defensive performance to 24-9 win

These are the players and plays that led to the Broncos' Week 8 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Broncos announce inactive players for Week 8 vs. Kansas City

Cornerback Riley Moss, who was inactive in Week 7, is again active for the Broncos.
news

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 29, 2023.
news

Game Preview: Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs | Week 8

As Denver aims to earn another home win, here's a look at a question for the Broncos to answer, a matchup to watch and a stat to know.
news

Broncos elevate WR Tre'Quan Smith for Week 8, place WR Brandon Johnson on IR

Across five seasons in New Orleans, Smith recorded 131 catches for 1,764 yards and 18 touchdowns.
news

Injury Report: WR Brandon Johnson questionable for Broncos' matchup with Chiefs

"Likely, he's going to be more of a game-time decision," Head Coach Sean Payton said.
news

Mile High Morning: WR Courtland Sutton surprises Denver golfers in The Players' Tribune video

Sutton said golf is a way he enjoys engaging with his community in a post with The Players' Tribune and United.
Advertising