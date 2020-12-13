Fangio provides update on Duke Dawson after injury in #DENvsCAR

Please see below for a timeline of the injury updates from throughout the game.

11:20 a.m. MT: Defensive back Duke Dawson Jr. suffered a knee injury midway through the first quarter when he tried to cut upfield to pursue Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater on a scramble. After being tended to on the field, Dawson left the field on a cart for further inspection in the locker room.

The injury leaves a shorthanded Denver secondary in a difficult position. The Broncos are already without cornerbacks A.J. Bouye, Bryce Callahan and Essang Bassey. Will Parks, who was claimed off waivers before the Broncos' Week 13 game vs. Kansas City, was inserted into the lineup after Dawson's injury.

11:30 a.m. MT: Dawson is out for the game, the Broncos announced.

11:41 a.m. MT: Tight end Noah Fant is questionable to return to the game with an illness.

12:40 p.m. MT: Fant's status has been downgraded to out.