Fangio provides update on Duke Dawson after injury in #DENvsCAR

Dec 13, 2020 at 12:43 PM
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

Please see below for a timeline of the injury updates from throughout the game.

11:20 a.m. MT: Defensive back Duke Dawson Jr. suffered a knee injury midway through the first quarter when he tried to cut upfield to pursue Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater on a scramble. After being tended to on the field, Dawson left the field on a cart for further inspection in the locker room.

The injury leaves a shorthanded Denver secondary in a difficult position. The Broncos are already without cornerbacks A.J. Bouye, Bryce Callahan and Essang Bassey. Will Parks, who was claimed off waivers before the Broncos' Week 13 game vs. Kansas City, was inserted into the lineup after Dawson's injury.

11:30 a.m. MT: Dawson is out for the game, the Broncos announced.

11:41 a.m. MT: Tight end Noah Fant is questionable to return to the game with an illness.

12:40 p.m. MT: Fant's status has been downgraded to out.

2:20 p.m. MT: Head Coach Vic Fangio spoke to the media after the game and said they're hoping that Dawson's knee injury is not as serious as it appeared. "Don't know the extent of it," Fangio said. "We're crossing our fingers and hope that it's not too, too serious, but we're not sure right now." Fangio also said that Fant and Garett Bolles, who also had an illness, will stay in Charlotte an extra day as a precaution. He noted that they had tested negative for COVID-19.

#DENvsCAR in-game photos: Broncos close the door late to earn a win in Charlotte

Get a closer look at Sunday's action against the Carolina Panthers with photos from photographers Gabriel Christus and Jacob Kupferman.

Drew Lock during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Drew Lock during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Melvin Gordon III during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Melvin Gordon III during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Drew Lock during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman
Drew Lock during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman

Melvin Gordon III during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman
Melvin Gordon III during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman

Phillip Lindsay during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Phillip Lindsay during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Netane Muti during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Netane Muti during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Kareem Jackson during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Kareem Jackson during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Kareem Jackson during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman
Kareem Jackson during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman

Kareem Jackson during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman
Kareem Jackson during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman

Duke Dawson Jr. and De'Vante Bausby during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Duke Dawson Jr. and De'Vante Bausby during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

DeShawn Williams during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
DeShawn Williams during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Diontae Spencer during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Diontae Spencer during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Diontae Spencer during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman
Diontae Spencer during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman

Diontae Spencer during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Diontae Spencer during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Diontae Spencer during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman
Diontae Spencer during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman

Diontae Spencer during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman
Diontae Spencer during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman

Diontae Spencer during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Diontae Spencer during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Diontae Spencer during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Diontae Spencer during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Alijah Holder during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Alijah Holder during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Jeremiah Attaochu during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Jeremiah Attaochu during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Jeremiah Attaochu and Bradley Chubb during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Jeremiah Attaochu and Bradley Chubb during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Head Coach Vic Fangio during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Head Coach Vic Fangio during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Bradley Chubb during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Bradley Chubb during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Bradley Chubb and DeMarcus Walker during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Bradley Chubb and DeMarcus Walker during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

DeMarcus Walker and Bradley Chubb during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman
DeMarcus Walker and Bradley Chubb during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman

Bradley Chubb and DeMarcus Walker during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Bradley Chubb and DeMarcus Walker during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Malik Reed during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Malik Reed during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Bradley Chubb during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Bradley Chubb during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Nick Vannett during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Nick Vannett during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Troy Fumagalli during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Troy Fumagalli during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Netane Muti during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Netane Muti during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Phillip Lindsay during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Phillip Lindsay during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Players on special teams during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Players on special teams during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Drew Lock during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Drew Lock during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Nick Vannett during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman
Nick Vannett during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman

Phillip Lindsay during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Phillip Lindsay during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Melvin Gordon III during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman
Melvin Gordon III during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman

Jerry Jeudy during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Jerry Jeudy during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Jerry Jeudy during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman
Jerry Jeudy during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman

Melvin Gordon III during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Melvin Gordon III during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Drew Lock during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman
Drew Lock during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman

Nick Vannett during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman
Nick Vannett during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman

Nick Vannett during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Nick Vannett during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Brandon McManus during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Brandon McManus during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Will Parks during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Will Parks during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Will Parks during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Will Parks during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Jeremiah Attaochu and Will Parks during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Jeremiah Attaochu and Will Parks during the first half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Melvin Gordon III during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Melvin Gordon III during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman
Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman

De'Vante Bausby during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
De'Vante Bausby during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

KJ Hamler during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
KJ Hamler during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Drew Lock during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman
Drew Lock during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman

Drew Lockduring the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman
Drew Lockduring the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman

Tim Patrick during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman
Tim Patrick during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman

De'Vante Bausby during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
De'Vante Bausby during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler and Tim Patrick during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler and Tim Patrick during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

De'Vante Bausby during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
De'Vante Bausby during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Bradley Chubb during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Bradley Chubb during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

KJ Hamler during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman
KJ Hamler during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman

Drew Lock during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Drew Lock during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Melvin Gordon III during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman
Melvin Gordon III during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman

Brandon McManus during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Brandon McManus during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

KJ Hamler during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman
KJ Hamler during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman

Justin Simmons during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Justin Simmons during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Jerry Jeudy during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman
Jerry Jeudy during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 13, 2020. Photo by Jacob Kupferman

Kareem Jackson during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Kareem Jackson during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Tim Patrick during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Tim Patrick during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Head Coach Vic Fangio during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Head Coach Vic Fangio during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Tim Patrick during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Tim Patrick during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

A Broncos fan during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
A Broncos fan during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Troy Fumagalli during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Troy Fumagalli during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Alexander Johnson and others during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Alexander Johnson and others during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

KJ Hamler during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
KJ Hamler during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

KJ Hamler during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
KJ Hamler during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

KJ Hamler during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
KJ Hamler during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Brandon McManus during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
Brandon McManus during the second half of the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

