Denver Broncos vs. Washington Commanders: How to watch, listen and live stream

The Broncos will face the Commanders at Empower Field at Mile High on Sept. 17, 2023 at 2:25 p.m. MT.

MATCHUP

The Broncos will complete their two-game homestand on Sunday with an interconference matchup against the Washington Commanders. Denver is looking to capture its first win under Head Coach Sean Payton and even its record at 1-1.

Though the Broncos fell to the Raiders 17-16 in Week 1, Denver showed encouraging signs of progress and is embracing the challenge of taking on a physical Commanders team. Quarterback Russell Wilson was an efficient 27-of-34 in his first game in Payton's offense, while the running back duo of Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine was productive in the passing and running games. The Broncos' offensive line showed marked improvement as well, highlighted by the Denver debuts of right tackle Mike McGlinchey and guard Ben Powers. Denver's defense held Raiders running back and 2022 leading rusher Josh Jacobs to 2.5 yards per carry and will look to build off that performance this week. In the secondary, cornerback Pat Surtain II recorded a career-high three pass breakups and safety Kareem Jackson pulled in a red-zone interception, the 21st of his career. After matching up against the quick release of Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 1, the Broncos' pass rush will aim to pressure second-year Washington quarterback Sam Howell and help the defense win the turnover battle for the second straight week.

INJURY UPDATE

Outside linebacker Frank Clark (hip) and tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) were ruled out of the game, while wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (hamstring), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) and cornerback Riley Moss (abdomen) were not given game statuses and are expected to be available for Sunday's game.

