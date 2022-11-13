Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans: How to watch, listen and live stream

MATCHUP

The Broncos (3-5) and Titans (5-3) face off Sunday as Denver looks to build on their positive momentum from a win over Jacksonville in Week 8. As the only team in their division with a winning record, Tennessee sits atop the AFC South entering the second half of the season. The Titans narrowly fell to the Chiefs in overtime in Week 9, and they will meet a well-rested Broncos team coming off a bye week.

Denver's defense has allowed two running backs to rush for more than 140 yards in a game this season, and running back Derrick Henry will give them their greatest test yet. The 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year led the league in rushing yards in back-to-back seasons from 2019-20, and he is on pace to do so again in 2022. There will be pressure on the Broncos' defensive line to not let Henry break through the front line, and defensive tackle D.J. Jones has an opportunity to showcase his premier run-stopping ability. In the passing game, Tennessee has not been as productive. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill started the first six games for the Titans, but rookie Malik Willis took over as the starter in Weeks 8 and 9 after Tannehill suffered an ankle injury.

Offensively, the Broncos showed major improvement against the Jaguars. Running backs Melvin Gordon III and Latavius Murray both found the end zone, while wide receiver Jerry Jeudy scored his third touchdown of the season, matching his career high. Tight end Greg Dulcich continues to see his role increase after starting the season on injured reserve, and he totaled 87 receiving yards in Week 8. Tennessee's defense has allowed the third-most passing yards per game this season, so the Broncos' receivers should have an opportunity to continue developing a rhythm in Week 10. But Denver may have a tough task getting the run game going, as the Titans have allow the second-fewest rushing yards per game in 2022. On their strong defensive front, defensive end Denico Autry has recorded seven sacks, six tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits, while defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has posted 5.5 sacks, six tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits.

INJURY UPDATE

On Friday, the Broncos ruled out OLB Baron Browning (hip), WR KJ Hamler (hamstring) and FB/TE Andrew Beck (hamstring), while T Cameron Fleming (quad) and CB Darius Phillips (illness) were ruled out on Saturday. S Justin Simmons (knee), OLB Nik Bonitto (illness) and WR Kendall Hinton (illness) are also questionable.