Denver Broncos | News

Denver Broncos vs. New England Patriots: How to watch, listen and live stream

Dec 23, 2023 at 10:00 AM
15_23_waystowatch_home_NE

The Broncos will host the New England Patriots at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023 at 6:15 p.m. MT.

MATCHUP

After a three-game stretch of road games, the Broncos are returning home to Empower Field at Mile High for a matchup against the New England Patriots. A five-game winning streak in the middle of the season catapulted the Broncos into the playoff conversation, and Denver will need to get hot again in the regular season's final three games to keep its postseason hopes alive.

While the Patriots have already been eliminated from playoff contention and hold a 3-11 record, New England will pose a tough test for the Broncos on Christmas Eve. The Patriots' defense ranks fifth in yards per play allowed and second in rushing yards allowed per game entering Week 16, which could make it imperative for the Broncos to establish their rushing attack early with running backs Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine. Red-zone efficiency will also be critical for quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver offense against one of the league's best red-zone defenses. Defensively, the Broncos will seek to rattle Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe and limit a New England offense that ranks last in points per game. Denver will also look to pressure the Patriot offense and generate turnovers, a key to its second-half resurgence.

INJURY UPDATE

The Broncos ruled out tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot), outside linebacker Nik Bonitto (knee) and tackle Alex Palczewski (knee) for Sunday's game against the Patriots. Denver did not assign game statuses to outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper, tight end Chris Manhertz, running back Samaje Perine and defensive tackle Mike Purcell.

For New England, safety Jabrill Peppers, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back Rhamondre Stevenson have been ruled out, while tackle Conor McDermott, defensive lineman Christian Barmore, linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, tackle Trent Brown, tight end Hunter Henry, linebacker Anfernee Jennings, cornerback Jonathan Jones, special teamer Matthew Slater and linebacker Jahlani Tavai are listed as questionable. The Patriots did not assign a game status to tackle Tyrone Wheatley. 

HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN AND LIVESTREAM

WATCH LOCALLY ON TV: DENVER7

WATCH OUT OF MARKET ON TV: NFL Network

Play-by-Play: Rich Eisen

Analyst: Kurt Warner

Sideline: James Palmer

Sideline: Sherree Burruss

WATCH LOCALLY VIA STREAMING: NFL+

An NFL+ subscription includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, access to NFL Network and live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also includes NFL RedZone and full-game replays across devices.

LISTEN NATIONALLY: Westwood One

Play-by-Play: John Sadak

Analyst: Ryan Harris

LISTEN LOCALLY: KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

LISTEN OUT OF MARKET: SiriusXM

Listen on channel 85 or 225 on the SXM app (siriusxm.us/BroncosSXM).

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow the Broncos for live game-day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

Instagram: @Broncos

Twitter: @Broncos

Facebook: Denver Broncos

Related Content

news

Game Preview: Denver Broncos vs. New England Patriots | Week 16

As Denver looks to grab a critical win, here's a look at a question for the Broncos to answer, a matchup to watch and a stat to know.
news

Broncos elevate OLB Ronnie Perkins, QB Ben DiNucci for Week 16 game vs. Patriots

Perkins, who spent much of the season on the Broncos' active roster, has appeared in five games for Denver this season.
news

Injury Report: OLB Nik Bonitto ruled out for Week 16 matchup vs. Patriots

Bonitto, who has not played since suffering a knee injury against the Chargers on Dec. 10, was the lone player on Denver's active roster to be ruled out.
news

Mile High Morning: Stats that make the Pro Bowl cases for nine Broncos standouts

Before fan voting for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games closes on Monday, here are just a few Denver players deserving of selections.
news

Broncos Notebook: Denver's defense aiming to win early downs, dictate game's style against Patriots

Plus, Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterback Russell Wilson discuss how wintry weather could impact the Broncos approach, and safety Kareem Jackson shares his excitement to return to the Broncos' locker room.
news

Injury Report: OLB Jonathon Cooper improves to full participant ahead of Week 16 game vs. Patriots

Cooper (ankle) was limited during Wednesday's practice.
news

Mile High Morning: Denver offensive linemen share favorite Christmas gifts ahead of Christmas Eve matchup

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey and center Lloyd Cushenberry III each selected a sports-based gift as their favorite present from their childhoods.
news

Broncos Notebook: WR Courtland Sutton not changing his approach ahead of matchup with Patriots

Though Bill Belichick's Patriots have a record of taking away their opponent's top threat, Sutton said he will continue to look for big-play opportunities.
news

Injury Report: OLB Nik Bonitto does not practice Wednesday, 'feeling better' in rehab from knee injury

"… It's going to be questionable for this game," Head Coach Sean Payton said. "He didn't go today, but man, I know he's feeling better."
news

T Alex Palczewski designated for return from IR

Palczewski was one of four rookie undrafted free agents to make the Broncos' initial roster in August.
news

Mile High Morning: ESPN highlights G Quinn Meinerz's elite blocking, CB Pat Surtain II's sound technique

Meinerz and Surtain made an ESPN list that selected the best player at 101 different football traits.
Advertising