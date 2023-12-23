Denver Broncos vs. New England Patriots: How to watch, listen and live stream

MATCHUP

After a three-game stretch of road games, the Broncos are returning home to Empower Field at Mile High for a matchup against the New England Patriots. A five-game winning streak in the middle of the season catapulted the Broncos into the playoff conversation, and Denver will need to get hot again in the regular season's final three games to keep its postseason hopes alive.

While the Patriots have already been eliminated from playoff contention and hold a 3-11 record, New England will pose a tough test for the Broncos on Christmas Eve. The Patriots' defense ranks fifth in yards per play allowed and second in rushing yards allowed per game entering Week 16, which could make it imperative for the Broncos to establish their rushing attack early with running backs Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine. Red-zone efficiency will also be critical for quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver offense against one of the league's best red-zone defenses. Defensively, the Broncos will seek to rattle Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe and limit a New England offense that ranks last in points per game. Denver will also look to pressure the Patriot offense and generate turnovers, a key to its second-half resurgence.

INJURY UPDATE

The Broncos ruled out tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot), outside linebacker Nik Bonitto (knee) and tackle Alex Palczewski (knee) for Sunday's game against the Patriots. Denver did not assign game statuses to outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper, tight end Chris Manhertz, running back Samaje Perine and defensive tackle Mike Purcell.

For New England, safety Jabrill Peppers, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back Rhamondre Stevenson have been ruled out, while tackle Conor McDermott, defensive lineman Christian Barmore, linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, tackle Trent Brown, tight end Hunter Henry, linebacker Anfernee Jennings, cornerback Jonathan Jones, special teamer Matthew Slater and linebacker Jahlani Tavai are listed as questionable. The Patriots did not assign a game status to tackle Tyrone Wheatley.

HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN AND LIVESTREAM

WATCH LOCALLY ON TV: DENVER7

WATCH OUT OF MARKET ON TV: NFL Network

Play-by-Play: Rich Eisen

Analyst: Kurt Warner

Sideline: James Palmer

Sideline: Sherree Burruss

WATCH LOCALLY VIA STREAMING: NFL+

An NFL+ subscription includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, access to NFL Network and live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also includes NFL RedZone and full-game replays across devices.

LISTEN NATIONALLY: Westwood One

Play-by-Play: John Sadak

Analyst: Ryan Harris

LISTEN LOCALLY: KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

LISTEN OUT OF MARKET: SiriusXM

Listen on channel 85 or 225 on the SXM app (siriusxm.us/BroncosSXM).

