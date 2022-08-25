Denver Broncos | News

Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings: How to watch, listen and live stream

Aug 25, 2022 at 10:00 AM
The Broncos will take on the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. MT.

MATCHUP

Both teams are likely to play very few starters, as the Vikings had 27 players sit out in last week's game against the 49ers while the Broncos sat 28 players against the Bills. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett has not indicated that he will change his strategy of not playing most starters, though he noted on Wednesday that wide receiver KJ Hamler could see the field if he is cleared and wants reps. Denver's backup quarterback battle continues, and Hackett announced that Brett Rypien will get the start over Josh Johnson, who started the first two games. With the final cut to 53 players approaching next week, several young wide receivers have one last chance to earn a roster spot. Kendall Hinton, Montrell Washington, Seth Williams, Brandon Johnson, Jalen Virgil and Darrius Shepherd have all made big plays in the preseason, but they will compete for just one or two spots. After giving up 42 points to the Bills last week, the defense will look to rebound and head into the regular season on a high note. As a major roster trim approaches, there is a lot on the line in this final preseason game.

WATCH ON TV: 9NEWS, KTVD-20

Play-by-Play: Steve Levy

Analysts: Chad Brown and Ryan Harris

Sideline: Rod Mackey

WATCH ON MOBILE: NFL+

Fans can watch live out-of-market preseason games through NFL+, the NFL's new exclusive streaming subscription service. An NFL+ subscription also includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, as well as live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also include full game replays across devices.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL ENGLISH RADIO (KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM)

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

