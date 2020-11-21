Denver Broncos | News

Denver Broncos vs. Miami Dolphins: How to watch, listen and live stream

Nov 21, 2020 at 09:00 AM

The Broncos (3-6) will take on the Miami Dolphins (6-3) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2:05 p.m. MT.

MATCHUP

As the Broncos return home to Empower Field at Mile High, they will face one of the hottest teams in the NFL in the Miami Dolphins, who have won their last five games and six of their last seven. The play of the defense has largely been the biggest key for them on this run; in the last five games, they've tallied 10 takeaways. On the season, they are tied for fourth in the NFL in turnover differential. That has resulted in career years in the making for CB Xavien Howard, who is second in the NFL in interceptions (five), and DE Emmanuel Ogbah, who is fourth in the NFL in sacks (8.0). Regardless of whether Drew Lock or Brett Rypien starts, Denver's passing attack must avoid the kinds of mistakes that turn into short fields for Miami's offense.

The reason that Denver really can't afford to give Miami short fields on offense is that the Dolphins have been very effective when they get into the red zone. Overall, they rank 13th in red-zone percentage, but in just the last three games, they're third in the league. With rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa leading the offense, Miami has been able to avoid catastrophic mistakes. But if the Broncos' defense can lure Tagovailoa into just one, they could be in position to stop Miami's streak.

INJURY UPDATE

As Lock battles a rib injury, his status is in doubt for Sunday. He and five other Broncos — TE Noah Fant (ribs), T Jake Rodgers (shoulder), CB Bryce Callahan (illness), G Graham Glasgow (calf) and DL DeShawn Williams (ankle) — are listed as questionable. LB Joe Jones is the only Broncos player who has been ruled out.

Miami, meanwhile, is mostly healthy. Only LB Kyle Van Noy (hip) and G Solomon Kindley (foot) have been given a game status for Sunday; each are listed as questionable.

WATCH ON TV: CBS

Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan

Analyst: Trent Green

Sideline: Melanie Collins

WATCH ON MOBILE

In-market fans can stream the game on DenverBroncos.com or in the Broncos 365 app via mobile web on iOS on iPhones and iPads and through the Yahoo Sports app. Streaming is available on Android devices on the Yahoo Sports app only.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL ENGLISH RADIO (KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM & The Fox - 103.5 FM)

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

SPANISH RADIO (KNRV - 1150 AM)

Play-by-Play: Carlos Valdez

Analyst: Salvador Hernandez

