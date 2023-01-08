Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How to watch, listen and live stream

MATCHUP

After a promising effort in Week 17 in Kansas City, the Broncos (4-12) return home for the season finale against the Chargers (10-6). Denver will try to finish the season with a win to ensure the team avoids its first winless season in the AFC West (excluding a strike-shortened season in 1982). The offense has improved its effectiveness over the past month, and another strong outing by quarterback Russell Wilson could go a long way as the team heads into the offseason. Against a defense led by pass rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack and safety Derwin James, Denver will have its hands full.

The same goes for the Broncos' defense, as the Chargers' cast on offense is among the league's best with quarterback Justin Herbert, running back Austin Ekeler and wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II and safety Justin Simmons have been playing some of their best football as the season winds down, and they'll be tested once more before it's over.

That is, unless the Chargers' playoff seeding is set before the game begins. If the Ravens fall to the Bengals in an earlier game on Sunday, the Chargers will be locked into the fifth seed, and indications are that the Bolts would rest key starters in that scenario. But if Baltimore wins, the Chargers will need to beat the Broncos to secure the top wild-card spot.

INJURY UPDATE

Denver Broncos

OUT: DT D.J. Jones (knee), WR Kendall Hinton (chest/foot), T Calvin Anderson (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE: CB Damarri Mathis (concussion), OL Billy Turner (back), TE Eric Saubert (knee), TE Eric Tomlinson (ankle), OLB Jonathan Kongbo (illness)

Los Angeles Chargers

OUT: None

QUESTIONABLE: FB Zander Horvath (ankle)

WATCH ON TV: CBS

Play-by-Play: Andrew Catalon

Analyst: James Lofton

Sideline: Aditi Kinkhabwala

WATCH ON MOBILE: NFL+

Fans can watch live out-of-market preseason games through NFL+, the NFL's new exclusive streaming subscription service. An NFL+ subscription also includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, as well as live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also include full game replays across devices.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL ENGLISH RADIO (KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM)

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS