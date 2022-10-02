Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch, listen and live stream

MATCHUP

Heading into their first divisional matchup of the season, the Broncos (2-1) have stacked back-to-back wins. Meanwhile, the Raiders, led by former Broncos head coach Josh McDaniels, have stumbled to an 0-3 start to the season. In Las Vegas, pressure may be mounting to reverse their fortunes, and a win over a hated rival would go a long way — but the Broncos also need to get off to a strong start to their divisional slate.

Like the Broncos, the Raiders made several big moves during the offseason, trading for All-Pro receiver Davante Adams and signing pass rusher Chandler Jones. On offense, the first move reunited Adams with his former college quarterback, Derek Carr, and the pairing has largely delivered, as Adams has caught a touchdown pass in each of Las Vegas' first three games. Carr also has other dangerous weapons at his disposal with tight end Darren Waller and wideout Mack Hollins, who leads the Raiders in receiving yards. Denver's defense has emerged as one of the league's top defenses, and this group will be the biggest test yet. The matchup between Adams and cornerback Pat Surtain II will be highly anticipated, but don't overlook the ones between pass rushers Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory and the Raiders' tackles. Denver's duo has looked like a force through three games.

On the other side of things, the Broncos must continue to improve on offense if it's forced to keep pace with the Raiders. So far, Denver has averaged just 14.3 points per game, but quarterback Russell Wilson has flashed his potential as he and the offense hope to find their groove. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton has the fifth-most receiving yards in the league, and he could continue his hot start against a Raiders passing defense that ranks 26th in yards allowed. Vegas, meanwhile, ranks 24th in scoring defense and has struggled to create pressure. Defensive end Maxx Crosby is the only Raider to record a sack through three weeks.

INJURY UPDATE

The Broncos listed two players as questionable: defensive tackle D.J. Jones (concussion) and guard Dalton Risner (ankle). Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), guard/center Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring) and offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) were all ruled out.

For the Raiders, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (concussion) was ruled out after not participating in practice all week. Tight end Foster Moreau (knee) was also ruled out. Cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin (knee) and Sam Webb (hamstring) are both listed as questionable.

WATCH ON TV: CBS

Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan

Analyst: Trent Green

Sideline: Melanie Collins

WATCH ON MOBILE: NFL+

Fans can watch live out-of-market preseason games through NFL+, the NFL's new exclusive streaming subscription service. An NFL+ subscription also includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, as well as live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also include full game replays across devices.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL ENGLISH RADIO (KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM)

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

NATIONAL RADIO (COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS)

Play-by-Play: Chris Carrino

Analyst: Brian Baldinger

