Denver Broncos | News

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch, listen and live stream

Dec 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM

The Broncos will take on the Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at 2:05 p.m. MT.

MATCHUP

As the Broncos (3-9) return home from a two-game road trip, they'll face their biggest challenge yet in hosting the Chiefs (9-3). These AFC West rivals have gotten the best of the Broncos in 13 consecutive games dating back to 2015, and while Denver is itching to end that run, Kansas City's powers have not waned much. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is in MVP form with 30 passing touchdowns to just eight interceptions, and he has the Chiefs humming with the top-ranked scoring and total offense. Even without Tyreek Hill, who was traded in the offseason, Kansas City still has no shortage of dangerous weapons for Mahomes, as tight end Travis Kelce nears his seventh consecutive 1,000-yard season. No matter how the Broncos try to defend Kelce, defensive backs Justin Simmons, Pat Surtain II and the rest of the crew will have their hands full.

The Broncos' tight end may be key to this game, too. Quarterback Russell Wilson was able to get a good rhythm going with rookie Greg Dulcich in Week 13 in Baltimore, and it'll be vital that they continue that at home with wide receiver Courtland Sutton out with a hamstring injury. Wideout Jerry Jeudy will also be a player to watch; against the Ravens, he played a limited number of snaps as he returned from an ankle injury, but he was quite effective when he did play. The Broncos will need as many of their top weapons rolling as possible against a Chiefs defense that has struggled against the pass but been solid vs. the run.

INJURY UPDATE

Denver Broncos

OUT: WR Courtland Sutton (hamstring), FB/TE Andrew Beck (hamstring) and LB Dakota Allen (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE: G Dalton Risner (shoulder/back), DT D.J. Jones (shoulder), ILB Justin Strnad (knee), DL Eyioma Uwazurike (illness)

Kansas City Chiefs

QUESTIONABLE: WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), G Joe Thuney (ankle)

WATCH ON TV: CBS

Play-by-Play: Ian Eagle

Analyst: Charles Davis

Sideline: Evan Washburn

WATCH ON MOBILE: NFL+

Fans can watch live out-of-market preseason games through NFL+, the NFL's new exclusive streaming subscription service. An NFL+ subscription also includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, as well as live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also include full game replays across devices.

Click here for other ways to watch.

LISTEN LIVE

NATIONAL RADIO (SPORTS USA RADIO)

Play-by-Play: Larry Kahn

Analyst: Doug Plank

LOCAL ENGLISH RADIO (KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM)

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow the Broncos for live game-day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

Instagram: @Broncos

Twitter: @Broncos

Facebook: Denver Broncos

wk14_tunein

Related Content

news

Broncos promote T Quinn Bailey to active roster, elevate G Netane Muti, LB Harvey Langi

news

Burning Questions: Can the Broncos limit Patrick Mahomes to end skid vs. Chiefs?

"With a guy like that, he just knows how to make a bad play turn into a great play," Pat Surtain II said. "He knows how to create second plays, utilizing his feet or his arms. He is a special type of quarterback."

news

Broncos vs. Chiefs game predictions: Who the experts think will win in Week 14

Here are the final score and spread predictions from NFL analysts around the country for the Broncos' Week 14 game vs. Kansas City.

news

Injury Report: Dalton Risner, D.J. Jones among Broncos questionable for Week 14 matchup with Chiefs

Both players returned to practice on Friday.

news

Broncos recognize 2022 Community Champion Award winners during Friday's team meeting

Since Jan. 1, 2022, 110 players have volunteered with 138 nonprofit organizations and schools, totaling more than 1,100 hours of service.

news

Mile High Morning: Rookie wide receivers find major roles in Broncos' offense

"Two undrafted players and a fifth-rounder who few predicted would be taking meaningful snaps this late in the year [will be in the lineup] for a team that began the season with numerous weapons at the position," The Athletic's Nick Kosmider wrote.

news

Despite tough season, Broncos can find value in snapping streak vs. Chiefs

"We are right there," Pat Surtain II said. "You can see last year and a couple of seasons prior to last year, we were very close. It was just that one drive or that one play that changes the game. Obviously, it's going to be a great game coming up. We have a lot to prove, so it should be very exciting."

news

Injury Report: DT D.J. Jones does not practice Thursday with shoulder injury

Additionally, kicker Brandon McManus was a limited participant after not practicing Wednesday due to a quad injury.

news

Denver Broncos Foundation 50/50 Raffle to benefit Denver Broncos Foundation during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs

Fifty percent of the net proceeds will go to one lucky winner, with the other fifty percent benefitting the Denver Broncos Foundation.

news

Mile High Morning: ILBs Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell becoming a dynamic duo for Broncos

"It's been fun to have a guy out there who I feel like plays like me, and we play similar, so we can talk a lot and the communication's very easy between us," Jewell said.

news

'There couldn't be anyone better': Teammates laud Dalton Risner as deserving nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

"He does so much," Justin Simmons said. "He means so much to Colorado. What a story — [him being from] Wiggins and how much he means."

Advertising