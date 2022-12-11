Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch, listen and live stream

MATCHUP

As the Broncos (3-9) return home from a two-game road trip, they'll face their biggest challenge yet in hosting the Chiefs (9-3). These AFC West rivals have gotten the best of the Broncos in 13 consecutive games dating back to 2015, and while Denver is itching to end that run, Kansas City's powers have not waned much. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is in MVP form with 30 passing touchdowns to just eight interceptions, and he has the Chiefs humming with the top-ranked scoring and total offense. Even without Tyreek Hill, who was traded in the offseason, Kansas City still has no shortage of dangerous weapons for Mahomes, as tight end Travis Kelce nears his seventh consecutive 1,000-yard season. No matter how the Broncos try to defend Kelce, defensive backs Justin Simmons, Pat Surtain II and the rest of the crew will have their hands full.

The Broncos' tight end may be key to this game, too. Quarterback Russell Wilson was able to get a good rhythm going with rookie Greg Dulcich in Week 13 in Baltimore, and it'll be vital that they continue that at home with wide receiver Courtland Sutton out with a hamstring injury. Wideout Jerry Jeudy will also be a player to watch; against the Ravens, he played a limited number of snaps as he returned from an ankle injury, but he was quite effective when he did play. The Broncos will need as many of their top weapons rolling as possible against a Chiefs defense that has struggled against the pass but been solid vs. the run.

INJURY UPDATE

Denver Broncos

OUT: WR Courtland Sutton (hamstring), FB/TE Andrew Beck (hamstring) and LB Dakota Allen (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE: G Dalton Risner (shoulder/back), DT D.J. Jones (shoulder), ILB Justin Strnad (knee), DL Eyioma Uwazurike (illness)

Kansas City Chiefs

QUESTIONABLE: WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), G Joe Thuney (ankle)

WATCH ON TV: CBS

Play-by-Play: Ian Eagle

Analyst: Charles Davis

Sideline: Evan Washburn

WATCH ON MOBILE: NFL+

Fans can watch live out-of-market preseason games through NFL+, the NFL's new exclusive streaming subscription service. An NFL+ subscription also includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, as well as live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also include full game replays across devices.

LISTEN LIVE

NATIONAL RADIO (SPORTS USA RADIO)

Play-by-Play: Larry Kahn

Analyst: Doug Plank

LOCAL ENGLISH RADIO (KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM)

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

