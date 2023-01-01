Denver Broncos | News

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch, listen and live stream

Jan 01, 2023 at 08:00 AM

The Broncos will take on the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at 11 a.m. MT.

MATCHUP

After parting ways with Nathaniel Hackett, the Broncos (4-11) head to Kansas City with Interim Head Coach Jerry Rosburg now leading the team. Against the Chiefs (12-3), Rosburg and the Broncos will have an immense challenge on their hands. Kansas City has reeled off eight wins in their last nine games. The last time these two teams met, the Broncos nearly came back from a 27-0 deficit but came up just short after forcing Patrick Mahomes into a season-high three interceptions. For Denver to again have a shot against the Chiefs, stars like cornerback Pat Surtain II and safety Justin Simmons will have to come up big and press Kansas City into empty possessions.

On the flip side, Denver's offense will work to recreate its scoring outburst from the previous game vs. the Chiefs; the Broncos' 28-point output was their best of the season. In that game, quarterback Russell Wilson threw for three touchdowns and ran for 57 yards before exiting the game with a concussion. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy also had a career day with three touchdowns, and his improved consistency in recent weeks has helped spark Denver's offense. But against the likes of defensive tackle Chris Jones and defensive end Frank Clark, the Broncos' offensive line will have to hold up better than it did in the last three weeks, a span in which it allowed at least six sacks per game.

INJURY UPDATE

Denver Broncos

OUT: OLB Randy Gregory (knee - placed on IR), T Calvin Anderson (ankle), TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring - placed on IR)

QUESTIONABLE: WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle), OLB Baron Browning (back), DT D.J. Jones (knee), WR Kendall Hinton (hamstring)

Kansas City Chiefs

OUT: None

QUESTIONABLE: None

WATCH ON TV: CBS

Play-by-Play: Greg Gumbel

Analyst: Adam Archuleta

Sideline: AJ Ross

WATCH ON MOBILE: NFL+

Fans can watch live out-of-market preseason games through NFL+, the NFL's new exclusive streaming subscription service. An NFL+ subscription also includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, as well as live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also include full game replays across devices.

Click here for other ways to watch.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL ENGLISH RADIO (KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM)

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow the Broncos for live game-day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

Instagram: @Broncos

Twitter: @Broncos

Facebook: Denver Broncos

wk17_tunein_non_sponsored_wide

Related Content

news

'We're going to be back here next year and fighting for it all': Russell Wilson, Broncos nearly upset Chiefs, show promise vs. Super Bowl contender

"This football team, they have a chance to win it all," Wilson said about the Broncos' division rival. "I think that if we have all our guys against all their guys, we've got a great chance."

news

#DENvsKC live injury updates: CB Damarri Mathis ruled out with concussion

Additionally, running back Marlon Mack and guard Dalton Risner are questionable to return.

news

DT D.J. Jones, OLB Baron Browning inactive for matchup with Chiefs

WR Jerry Jeudy is active for Sunday's game after being listed as questionable.

news

Broncos promote CB Lamar Jackson, OLB Jonathan Kongbo to active roster, place OLB Randy Gregory on injured reserve

Denver also elevated a pair of players from the practice squad.

news

Broncos vs. Chiefs game predictions: Who the experts think will win in Week 17

Here are the final score and spread predictions from NFL analysts around the country for the Broncos' Week 17 game vs. Kansas City.

news

'To see how much fight I've got in me is incredible': KJ Hamler reflects on receiving Broncos' Ed Block Courage Award

After a year characterized by physical and mental adversity, wide receiver KJ Hamler was recognized by teammates for his resilience.

news

'If we really want to make a statement, we'll make it on Sunday': Interim HC Jerry Rosburg lauds Broncos for support of Russell Wilson, hopes to see on-field success

Rosburg said he's always had a "very high opinion" of Wilson, and that grew upon arriving in Denver. This week, that respect has only increased.

news

Broncos place TE Greg Dulcich on injured reserve

The 2022 third-round draft pick ends his rookie season with 33 receptions for 411 yards and two touchdowns.

news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy among Broncos questionable for matchup vs. Chiefs

Jeudy was limited all week in practice with an ankle injury.

news

KJ Hamler named Broncos' 2022 Ed Block Courage Award recipient

The Broncos announced their 2022 Ed Block Courage Award honoree during a team meeting on Friday.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' defense receives high praise from Patrick Mahomes

"If you look at the tape, you see the talent that they have and how hard they play," Mahomes said.

Advertising