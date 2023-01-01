Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch, listen and live stream

MATCHUP

After parting ways with Nathaniel Hackett, the Broncos (4-11) head to Kansas City with Interim Head Coach Jerry Rosburg now leading the team. Against the Chiefs (12-3), Rosburg and the Broncos will have an immense challenge on their hands. Kansas City has reeled off eight wins in their last nine games. The last time these two teams met, the Broncos nearly came back from a 27-0 deficit but came up just short after forcing Patrick Mahomes into a season-high three interceptions. For Denver to again have a shot against the Chiefs, stars like cornerback Pat Surtain II and safety Justin Simmons will have to come up big and press Kansas City into empty possessions.

On the flip side, Denver's offense will work to recreate its scoring outburst from the previous game vs. the Chiefs; the Broncos' 28-point output was their best of the season. In that game, quarterback Russell Wilson threw for three touchdowns and ran for 57 yards before exiting the game with a concussion. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy also had a career day with three touchdowns, and his improved consistency in recent weeks has helped spark Denver's offense. But against the likes of defensive tackle Chris Jones and defensive end Frank Clark, the Broncos' offensive line will have to hold up better than it did in the last three weeks, a span in which it allowed at least six sacks per game.

INJURY UPDATE

Denver Broncos

OUT: OLB Randy Gregory (knee - placed on IR), T Calvin Anderson (ankle), TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring - placed on IR)

QUESTIONABLE: WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle), OLB Baron Browning (back), DT D.J. Jones (knee), WR Kendall Hinton (hamstring)

Kansas City Chiefs

OUT: None

QUESTIONABLE: None

WATCH ON TV: CBS

Play-by-Play: Greg Gumbel

Analyst: Adam Archuleta

Sideline: AJ Ross

WATCH ON MOBILE: NFL+

Fans can watch live out-of-market preseason games through NFL+, the NFL's new exclusive streaming subscription service. An NFL+ subscription also includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, as well as live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also include full game replays across devices.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL ENGLISH RADIO (KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM)

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

