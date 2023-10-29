Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch, listen and live stream

MATCHUP

Coming off a two-point win over the Green Bay Packers in front of the Denver faithful, the Broncos will return to Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday with a chance to complete their home stand with a win against the Kansas City Chiefs. Denver eked out a 19-17 win over the Packers thanks to timely production from the offense, a 52-yard go-ahead field goal by kicker Wil Lutz and a game-sealing interception by safety P.J. Locke.

The Broncos will look to build on that momentum when they play their second matchup of the season against the Chiefs. In the teams' first meeting in Week 6 in Kansas City, Denver's defense held the high-powered Chiefs offense in check, limiting the unit to a single touchdown in five red-zone trips. The Broncos' defense proved that its performance was no fluke by shutting out the Packers' offense in the first half, and the unit will look to continue the significant strides it has taken in October. On offense, running back Javonte Williams recorded his highest yardage output since 2021, while wide receiver Courtland Sutton found the end zone for the fifth time this season. Both players have been crucial contributors to a Broncos offense that has found a strong balance between the run and pass games. While Kansas City has been one of the league's best teams, Denver is preparing for a prime opportunity to win its first game against the Chiefs since 2015 and head into the bye week with a winning streak.

INJURY UPDATE

Wide receiver Brandon Johnson (hamstring) is questionable to play against the Chiefs, while left tackle Garett Bolles (hip), outside linebacker Baron Browning (wrist), safety Justin Simmons (hip) and running back Dwayne Washington (knee) have not been assigned game statuses and are expected to be available. Kansas City listed linebacker Nick Bolton as out and did not give game statuses to kicker Harrison Butker, safety Mike Edwards, running back Jerick McKinnon and wide receiver Justin Watson.

HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN AND LIVESTREAM

WATCH LOCALLY ON TV: CBS

Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan

Analyst: Trent Green

Sideline: Melanie Collins

WATCH LOCALLY VIA STREAMING: Paramount+ or NFL+

Stream local games on Paramount+ or stream local games on mobile devices on NFL+.

An NFL+ subscription includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, access to NFL Network and live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also includes NFL RedZone and full-game replays across devices.

WATCH OUT OF MARKET: NFL Sunday Ticket

Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game on NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube or YouTube TV.

LISTEN LOCALLY: KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

LISTEN OUT OF MARKET: SiriusXM

Listen on channel 109 or 227 or on the SXM app (siriusxm.us/BroncosSXM).

