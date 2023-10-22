Denver Broncos vs. Green Bay Packers: How to watch, listen and live stream

MATCHUP

The Broncos will return to Empower Field at Mile High in search of their first home win when they take on the Green Bay Packers (2-3). Denver's defense is coming off an encouraging performance on "Thursday Night Football," holding the defending Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs to 19 points and a single red-zone touchdown in five trips. The unit will look to build on that performance against Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love and one of the league's top-ranked offensive lines.

The Broncos have seen their young players take strides on both sides of the ball and will look to them to make the winning plays necessary to knock off Green Bay. Outside linebackers Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper lead Denver with 5.5 and 4.0 sacks, respectively, while rookie running back Jaleel McLaughlin has helped complement veteran running backs Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine. In the passing game, wide receiver Courtland Sutton recorded his fourth touchdown reception of 2023 on a one-armed catch against the Chiefs and could be a player to watch against the Packers' secondary. The Broncos have excelled on special teams this season — boasting the top-ranked kick- and punt-return groups in the league — and will look to win the special teams battle behind kicker Wil Lutz, punter Riley Dixon and rookie returner Marvin Mims Jr.

INJURY UPDATE

Tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) has been ruled out against the Packers, while safety Justin Simmons (hip), center Lloyd Cushenberry III (quad), safety Kareem Jackson (neck) and defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) have not been assigned game statuses and are expected to be available. Outside linebacker Baron Browning (knee/wrist) was also not given a game status, and he was activated to the 53-man roster on Saturday. Green Bay listed linebacker De'Vondre Campbell as doubtful and listed cornerback Jaire Alexander, guard/tackle Elgton Jenkins, safety Zayne Anderson, running back Aaron Jones, tackle Yosh Nijman, safety Darnell Savage, cornerback Eric Stokes, linebacker Quay Walker and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt as questionable.

