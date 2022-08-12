Denver Broncos vs. Dallas Cowboys: How to watch, listen and live stream

The Broncos will take on the Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High on Aug. 13, 2022 at 7 p.m. MT.
MATCHUP
The Broncos face the Cowboys in their first game of the 2022 preseason, and their main focus will be to learn, evaluate players and test the playbook against another team. With a new coaching staff at the helm and a slew of new players on the roster, this preseason game will be an important part of the Broncos' preparation for the season.
And while this may be the unofficial beginning of the Russell Wilson era, we will likely see little of him on the field. But that doesn't mean there won't be interesting action on Saturday. The Broncos' offensive line has seen considerable competition during training camp as Dalton Risner, Quinn Meinerz, Graham Glasgow and Netane Muti worked at the guard spots. Though Muti is battling an injury, we could still see the other big men go to work against the Cowboys. And at wide receiver, players like Kendall Hinton, Seth Williams, Travis Fulgham, Montrell Washington and Brandon Johnson will have a chance to prove themselves as an option for depth in the wake of Tim Patrick's season-ending injury.
WATCH ON TV: 9NEWS - KTVD-20
Play-by-Play: Steve Levy
Analysts: Chad Brown and Ryan Harris
Sideline: Rod Mackey
WATCH ON MOBILE
Fans can watch live out-of-market preseason games through NFL+, the NFL's new exclusive streaming subscription service. An NFL+ subscription also includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also includes full game replays across devices.
LISTEN LIVE
LOCAL ENGLISH RADIO (KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM)
Play-by-Play: Dave Logan
Analyst: Rick Lewis
Sideline: Susie Wargin
