Denver Broncos vs. Dallas Cowboys: How to watch, listen and live stream

MATCHUP

The Broncos face the Cowboys in their first game of the 2022 preseason, and their main focus will be to learn, evaluate players and test the playbook against another team. With a new coaching staff at the helm and a slew of new players on the roster, this preseason game will be an important part of the Broncos' preparation for the season.

And while this may be the unofficial beginning of the Russell Wilson era, we will likely see little of him on the field. But that doesn't mean there won't be interesting action on Saturday. The Broncos' offensive line has seen considerable competition during training camp as Dalton Risner, Quinn Meinerz, Graham Glasgow and Netane Muti worked at the guard spots. Though Muti is battling an injury, we could still see the other big men go to work against the Cowboys. And at wide receiver, players like Kendall Hinton, Seth Williams, Travis Fulgham, Montrell Washington and Brandon Johnson will have a chance to prove themselves as an option for depth in the wake of Tim Patrick's season-ending injury.