Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns: How to watch, listen and live stream

MATCHUP

Over the past four games, the Broncos have found a consistent winning formula in generating turnovers on defense and playing nearly mistake-free football on the offensive side. Denver is tied for third in the NFL with 19 takeaways, tied for first with nine fumble recoveries and sixth in turnover differential. Cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian has accounted for four turnovers over the past three games, while safety Justin Simmons is tied for sixth in the league with three interceptions. Stopping the Browns' run game will be a key objective, as Cleveland boasts the third-best rushing offense in the league. On offense, the Broncos will face a daunting opponent in the Cleveland defense, which is led by defensive end Myles Garrett and has surrendered the fewest yards per game of any defensive unit. Still, Denver's offense has elevated its play in front of the home crowd. Quarterback Russell Wilson has thrown 12 touchdowns and just one interception through six home games, including the go-ahead touchdown to edge Minnesota in Week 11. His target on that touchdown, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, comes into his matchup against Cleveland with a career-high eight receiving touchdowns and scores in his past five games.