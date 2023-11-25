Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns: How to watch, listen and live stream

The Broncos will host the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 at 2:05 p.m. MT.
MATCHUP
The Broncos will enter Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday afternoon with a chance to extend its four-game winning streak when they take on the 7-3 Cleveland Browns. Denver returned to .500 after knocking off the Minnesota Vikings 21-20 on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 11, and will look to complete its two-game homestand with another crucial victory.
Over the past four games, the Broncos have found a consistent winning formula in generating turnovers on defense and playing nearly mistake-free football on the offensive side. Denver is tied for third in the NFL with 19 takeaways, tied for first with nine fumble recoveries and sixth in turnover differential. Cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian has accounted for four turnovers over the past three games, while safety Justin Simmons is tied for sixth in the league with three interceptions. Stopping the Browns' run game will be a key objective, as Cleveland boasts the third-best rushing offense in the league. On offense, the Broncos will face a daunting opponent in the Cleveland defense, which is led by defensive end Myles Garrett and has surrendered the fewest yards per game of any defensive unit. Still, Denver's offense has elevated its play in front of the home crowd. Quarterback Russell Wilson has thrown 12 touchdowns and just one interception through six home games, including the go-ahead touchdown to edge Minnesota in Week 11. His target on that touchdown, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, comes into his matchup against Cleveland with a career-high eight receiving touchdowns and scores in his past five games.
INJURY UPDATE
For the Broncos, running back Dwayne Washington (illness) and safety P.J. Locke (ankle) are listed as questionable. Locke returned to practice on Thursday and was a full participant on Friday.
Cleveland ruled out wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (concussion) and cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder) and listed safety Juan Thornhill, linebacker Anthony Walker and linbeacker Jordan Kunaszyk as questionable.
HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN AND LIVESTREAM
WATCH LOCALLY ON TV: FOX
Play-by-Play: Kevin Kugler
Analyst: Mark Sanchez
Sideline: Laura Okmin
WATCH LOCALLY VIA STREAMING: NFL+
An NFL+ subscription includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, access to NFL Network and live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also includes NFL RedZone and full-game replays across devices.
WATCH OUT OF MARKET: NFL Sunday Ticket
Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game on NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube or YouTube TV.
LISTEN NATIONALLY: ESPN Radio
Play-by-Play: Steve Levy
Analyst: Harry Douglas
LISTEN LOCALLY: KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM
Play-by-Play: Dave Logan
Analyst: Rick Lewis
Sideline: Susie Wargin
LISTEN OUT OF MARKET: SiriusXM
Listen on channel 81 or 226 or on the SXM app (siriusxm.us/BroncosSXM).
SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS
Follow the Broncos for live game-day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:
Instagram: @Broncos
Twitter: @Broncos
Facebook: Denver Broncos