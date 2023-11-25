Denver Broncos | News

Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns: How to watch, listen and live stream

Nov 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM
The Broncos will host the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 at 2:05 p.m. MT.

MATCHUP

The Broncos will enter Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday afternoon with a chance to extend its four-game winning streak when they take on the 7-3 Cleveland Browns. Denver returned to .500 after knocking off the Minnesota Vikings 21-20 on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 11, and will look to complete its two-game homestand with another crucial victory.

Over the past four games, the Broncos have found a consistent winning formula in generating turnovers on defense and playing nearly mistake-free football on the offensive side. Denver is tied for third in the NFL with 19 takeaways, tied for first with nine fumble recoveries and sixth in turnover differential. Cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian has accounted for four turnovers over the past three games, while safety Justin Simmons is tied for sixth in the league with three interceptions. Stopping the Browns' run game will be a key objective, as Cleveland boasts the third-best rushing offense in the league. On offense, the Broncos will face a daunting opponent in the Cleveland defense, which is led by defensive end Myles Garrett and has surrendered the fewest yards per game of any defensive unit. Still, Denver's offense has elevated its play in front of the home crowd. Quarterback Russell Wilson has thrown 12 touchdowns and just one interception through six home games, including the go-ahead touchdown to edge Minnesota in Week 11. His target on that touchdown, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, comes into his matchup against Cleveland with a career-high eight receiving touchdowns and scores in his past five games.

INJURY UPDATE

For the Broncos, running back Dwayne Washington (illness) and safety P.J. Locke (ankle) are listed as questionable. Locke returned to practice on Thursday and was a full participant on Friday.

Cleveland ruled out wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (concussion) and cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder) and listed safety Juan Thornhill, linebacker Anthony Walker and linbeacker Jordan Kunaszyk as questionable.

HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN AND LIVESTREAM

WATCH LOCALLY ON TV: FOX

Play-by-Play: Kevin Kugler

Analyst: Mark Sanchez

Sideline: Laura Okmin

WATCH LOCALLY VIA STREAMING: NFL+

An NFL+ subscription includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, access to NFL Network and live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also includes NFL RedZone and full-game replays across devices.

WATCH OUT OF MARKET: NFL Sunday Ticket

Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game on NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube or YouTube TV.

LISTEN NATIONALLY: ESPN Radio

Play-by-Play: Steve Levy

Analyst: Harry Douglas

LISTEN LOCALLY: KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

LISTEN OUT OF MARKET: SiriusXM

Listen on channel 81 or 226 or on the SXM app (siriusxm.us/BroncosSXM).

news

Game Preview: Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns | Week 12

As Denver looks to keep its momentum rolling, here's a look at a question for the Broncos to answer, a matchup to watch and a stat to know.
news

Injury Report: S P.J. Locke, RB Dwayne Washington questionable for Week 12 game vs. Browns

Locke and Washington are the only Broncos who were assigned game statuses for Sunday's matchup with Cleveland.
news

Mile High Morning:  S P.J. Locke credits improved 'IQ of the game' for success in Year 4

"It was just a lot of trial and error, so I guess now, it's clicking," Locke said Thursday.
news

Injury Report: S P.J. Locke returns to practice for Broncos

One of the Broncos' key defenders has returned to practice ahead of a critical AFC showdown with the Cleveland Browns.
news

Broncos mourn passing of two-time Super Bowl champion Harald Hasselbach

A defensive lineman, Hasselbach appeared every possible regular season and postseason game (131) during his seven seasons with the Broncos.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos players dish out their Thanksgiving dinner favorites

Denver's players are amped up for great food offerings and quality time with family.
news

Broncos Notebook: Denver offense knows it must 'come ready to play' against top-ranked Browns defense

"Ric Flair always said, 'To be the man, you've got to beat the man,'" tackle Mike McGlinchey said Wednesday.
news

Injury Report: S P.J. Locke does not practice Wednesday ahead of Week 12

Locke was the lone Bronco who did not practice on Wednesday.
news

Mile High Morning: CB Ja'Quan McMillian describes versatility, playing style after consecutive games with a takeaway

McMillian recovered a fumble and picked off Minnesota's Josh Dobbs in the Broncos' win on Sunday.
news

C Lloyd Cushenberry III nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

According to the NFL, the award is presented to a player who "best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents and integrity in competition."
news

Denver Broncos to highlight local artists through 'Stadium Artist Series'

Spearheaded by Owner Carrie Walton Penner, the Stadium Artist Series highlights the vibrant local art scene across Broncos Country, enhancing the gameday experience for fans as part of the stadium improvement plan.
