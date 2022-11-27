Denver Broncos | News

Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers: How to watch, listen and live stream

Nov 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM

The Broncos will take on the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 11 a.m. MT.

MATCHUP

After falling to the Raiders in Week 11, the Broncos (3-7) head back out onto the road to face the Panthers (3-8) in Charlotte. Denver looks to grow continuity on offense with quarterback Russell Wilson and a group of mostly young receivers as veterans Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler deal with injuries. A week ago, Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Klint Kubiak handled play-calling duties, and while there were some bright spots, the team is still looking to improve its scoring. Against the 19th-ranked scoring defense, there may be some opportunities. But Carolina does have some impressive young playmakers on that side of the ball with defensive end Brian Burns, cornerback Jaycee Horn and defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

Defensively, the Broncos will look to put the pressure on the 25th-ranked scoring offense, which will start its third different quarterback of the season in Sam Darnold. The former third-overall pick has yet to play this season, but he has extensive experience with 49 starts over the previous four seasons. Following trades that sent Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson to the 49ers and Cardinals, respectively, the Panthers look different on offense. Running back D'Onta Foreman has been promising as the new starter in the backfield, and second-year receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. has been coming along next to veteran DJ Moore. Cornerback Pat Surtain II will look to bounce back in dominant fashion after a challenging game against the Raiders, so look for him to potentially match up with Moore, who leads Carolina in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown receptions.

INJURY UPDATE

Denver ruled out WR KJ Hamler (hamstring), DL Jonathan Harris (knee), WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and CB K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee) after the week of practice. FB/TE Andrew Beck (hamstring) and OLB Jacob Martin (knee) are both listed as questionable.

On Friday, the Panthers ruled out LB Cory Littleton (ankle), defensive back Myles Hartsfield (ankle) and DT Matt Ioannidis (calf). Carolina also listed TE Giovanni Ricci (neck) and QB PJ Walker (ankle) as doubtful. Three players are questionable: WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (shoulder), TE Ian Thomas (illness) and TE Stephen Sullivan (illness).

wk12_tunein_non_sponsored_wide

WATCH ON TV: FOX

Play-by-Play: Chris Myers

Analyst: Robert Smith

Sideline: Jen Hale

WATCH ON MOBILE: NFL+

Fans can watch live out-of-market preseason games through NFL+, the NFL's new exclusive streaming subscription service. An NFL+ subscription also includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, as well as live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also include full game replays across devices.

Click here for other ways to watch.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL ENGLISH RADIO (KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM)

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

