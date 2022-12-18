Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, listen and live stream

MATCHUP

The Cardinals (4-9) come to Denver to face the Broncos (3-10) with each team looking to snap a losing skid, though the status at quarterback for each team has been the bigger talking point this week. Arizona lost star quarterback Kyler Murray to a season-ending knee injury on Monday, and Russell Wilson will miss Sunday's game despite clearing concussion protocol. That sets up a matchup between Arizona's Colt McCoy and Denver's Brett Rypien on Sunday. The Broncos' offense, though, can still be productive if it continues its momentum from a week ago, when wide receiver Jerry Jeudy went off for three touchdowns. Denver's pass protection will face a tough test in the interior with defensive end J.J. Watt across the line of scrimmage, so ensuring Rypien has time to throw will be vital.

On the other side, football fans will be treated to a great matchup between a top cornerback in Pat Surtain II and a top receiver in DeAndre Hopkins. Though Hopkins missed the first six games because of a suspension, he's been one of the league's best players since returning, as his 93.3 receiving yards per game rank fifth in the NFL. Surtain, meanwhile, will look to build off his first interception of the season. Arizona also has Colorado native Trey McBride at tight end, and he'll play his first NFL game in his home state on Sunday. Running back James Conner has scored five touchdowns in the past four games, so Denver's defensive front will have to play stout.

The Broncos will get some reinforcements from injured reserve, as outside linebacker Randy Gregory and offensive lineman Billy Turner were activated Saturday.

INJURY UPDATE

Denver Broncos

OUT: QB Russell Wilson (concussion), WR Courtland Sutton (hamstring), WR Kendall Hinton (hamstring), DE Dre'Mont Jones (hip - placed on injured reserve)

QUESTIONABLE: DT D.J. Jones (shoulder/illness), G Dalton Risner (shoulder/back), FB/TE Andrew Beck (hamstring), LB Dakota Allen (hamstring)

Arizona Cardinals

OUT: DL Zach Allen (hand), CB Byron Murphy Jr. (back)

QUESTIONABLE: CB Antonio Hamilton (back/illness), WR Marquise Brown (illness), OL Rashaad Coward (chest), S Charles Washington (chest), CB Marco Wilson (neck)

WATCH ON TV: FOX

Play-by-Play: Chris Myers

Analyst: Robert Smith

Sideline: Jen Hale

WATCH ON MOBILE: NFL+

Fans can watch live out-of-market preseason games through NFL+, the NFL's new exclusive streaming subscription service. An NFL+ subscription also includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, as well as live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also include full game replays across devices.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL ENGLISH RADIO (KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM)

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

