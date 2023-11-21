Denver Broncos to highlight local artists through 'Stadium Artist Series'

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos this year have launched the Stadium Artist Series to celebrate and amplify the work of local artists across the region, displaying their work throughout Empower Field at Mile High.

Spearheaded by Owner Carrie Walton Penner, the Stadium Artist Series highlights the vibrant local art scene across Broncos Country, enhancing the gameday experience for fans as part of the stadium improvement plan. Broncos fans can find various murals and art spread throughout stadium concourses and suite and plaza level corridors.

Each artist was able to showcase their unique styles and artistic approaches to storytelling through each commissioned piece.

Below is detailed information about the first collection of the Stadium Artist Series:

Denver based multimedia artist and designer Charlo strives to spark joy through his thematic work. Charlo uses symbols, letters and lines to create hidden messages, allowing viewers to explore and discover their own meaning from the art. He has two paintings featured in the stadium, one of which uses a series of lines and symbols—interspersed with Broncos-related words—to illustrate the Broncos' logo. (Suite Level near Suite 413)

Thomas Evans, also known as Detour, specializes in large scale public art, interactive visuals, portraiture and creative directing. He aims to create work at the intersection of art and innovation, and his background as a "military brat" inspires him to pull from his formative experiences that have shaped his landscapes and perspectives. He has multiple works on display in the stadium, one of which is a colorful mural of some of the most famous Broncos players. (Section 132/133)

Moe Gram is a multidisciplinary artist who works on a variety of mediums, including painting, mural, collage and installation. Through her signature color palette, messaging and use of juxtaposition, her work encourages viewers to absorb and reflect. For the stadium, she created framed multi-media collages that encompass the culture of Broncos Country. (Plaza Level near Suite 228)

Life partners Lindz and Lamb are a duo known for their large-scale murals that use straight lines to portray organic shapes and optical illusions. Their work for Empower Field at Mile High depicts a geometric mountain range using Broncos' colors, and features a bronco on top of one of the peaks. (Section 122/123)

Pat Milbery, a former pro snowboarder, aims to bring communities together through his vibrant artwork. His mural on the lower concourse depicts an abstract, colorful rendering of the Rocky Mountains amongst a narrow view of the 50-yard line below a jagged-edged heart in the center of the work. (Section 103/104)

Jaime Molina and Pedro Barrios have individual approaches to their artwork that, when combined, make for a bold and striking product. Barrios, who hails from Denver via Venezuela and Miami, adds the bright, coastal colors and geometric patterns, while Molina focuses on the characters and has a folksy style inspired by his New Mexico roots. The pair's mural on the lower concourse spells out "Broncos," with each letter depicting a different scene or logo related to Denver or the team. (Section 100/101)

The artists will be honored on Sunday, Nov. 26 at the Broncos' "Thankful For Colorado" game against the Cleveland Browns (2:05 p.m. MT).