Denver Broncos named to Front Office Sports' 2022 'Best Employers in Sports'

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have been named a Front Office Sports 'Best Employers In Sports' for 2022, the leading industry media platform announced on Monday.

The Broncos, who also earned the recognition in 2021, are the second professional football franchise to have won the award consecutively (Miami Dolphins, 2019-20).

The award is given annually to organizations within the sports industry that excel in leadership, commitment to diversity, equity & inclusion, employee relations and philanthropy. Thousands of individuals from across the sports industry contributed to the survey to identify Front Office Sports' 'Best Employers in Sports.'

The annual list, which was established in 2019, relied solely on employee feedback to identify the 30 organizations honored by Front Office Sports this year.

"It's a great honor for the Broncos to be included on this list alongside so many other impressive organizations across the sports industry," Broncos Executive Vice President of Human Resources Nancy Svoboda said. "To be included on this list for consecutive years is a testament to the Broncos' leadership and employees, who constantly encourages one another to improve."

Ove the past year, the Broncos leadership team has met individually with each employee, enhanced its DEI outreach internally, and was named the 2022 ESPN Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award.

The only major professional sports franchise to earn recognition from Front Office Sports on its 'Best Employers in Sports' list for 2022, the Broncos join several other prominent sports franchises to receive the accolade. These organizations include the Cleveland Cavaliers (2022), Oakland Athletics (2022), St. Louis Blues (2022), New York Mets (2019, 2022), Miami Dolphins (2019-20), Atlanta Hawks (2019-20), Charlotte Hornets (2019, '20, '22), Nashville Predators (2019-20), Orlando Magic (2020), Los Angeles Dodgers (2019) and New York Liberty (2019).

One of the leading media brands covering the business of sports, Front Office Sports has more than 100 million monthly social media impressions, 30 million monthly newsletter opens, 1 million newsletter subscribers and 575,000 social media followers.