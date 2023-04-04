Broncos mock draft roundup: Analysts' Day 2 and Day 3 projections for Denver for the 2023 draft

1 / 16

Mel Kiper Jr.'s players to watch for the Broncos

The Broncos aren't slated to make their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft until the 67th-overall pick, but there could still be value in the third round and beyond.

In a conference call on Wednesday, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. provided a slew of players who could provide good value for the Broncos — both at the 67th- and 68th-overall picks and later in the draft.

Continue on for a look at applicable commentary on those players from Kiper.

Of note: Kiper's analysis focused on linebackers, offensive linemen and wide receivers. Following free agency, media outlets — including Pro Football Focus and The Athletic — have included those position groups as potential targets for Denver.