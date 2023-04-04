Denver Broncos | News

Broncos mock draft roundup: Analysts' Day 2 and Day 3 projections for Denver for the 2023 draft

Apr 04, 2023 at 10:28 AM
The 2023 NFL Draft is about three weeks away, and even though the Broncos' first pick isn't until the third round, NFL analysts have started going deep enough in their mock drafts to give a broad look at how things could play out for Denver. We rounded up several recent multi-round mocks from local and national reporters and analysts to compile the following overview:

Round 3, No. 67 overall (from Indianapolis)

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic: S Sydney Brown, Illinois (March 31)

"Chase, a 5 feet 11, 211-pounder from Canada, intercepted six passes last year and made 59 tackles, 3.5 TFLs and broke up seven passes for one of the best defenses in the country. Not surprisingly, he had a very impressive combine, running 4.47 in the 40 with a 1.51 10-yard split, broad jumped 10-10, vertical jumped 40 1/2 inches and showed off his strength, benching 225 23 times."

Jordan Reid, ESPN: Edge rusher Zach Harrison, Ohio State (March 29)

"The Broncos need help off the edge, and 6-5 Harrison is a long and intriguing defender. He still needs polish as a pass-rusher, but his traits are worth betting on in hopes of unlocking the next stages of his development. He never topped 3.5 sacks in a season in four tries for the Buckeyes, but he could be a better pro in the right system."

9NEWS: C Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin (April 3)

"Sean Payton has said Lloyd Cushenberry III is the Broncos starter but with the revamped offensive line, there are centers available who could upgrade the position.

"Tippmann is huge (maybe a little too tall), athletic and super smart.

"Like most college centers, Tippmann will need to work on pass blocking but he can contribute immediately in the run game. Joe T. feels like a perfect fit for the Broncos offense in 2023."

Nick Kosmider, The Athletic: C Luke Wypler, Ohio State (March 22)

"The Broncos addressed their offensive line in a big way during the first wave of free agency by signing left guard Ben Powers and right tackle Mike McGlinchey to lucrative, multi-year deals. But center remains a question mark. Lloyd Cushenberry and second-year player Luke Wattenberg are the in-house options, but expect new coach Sean Payton to create competition at the position while also beginning to build some depth in the draft. Wypler had a strong performance at the combine, so it will be interesting to see whether he's still available by the time the third round begins."

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin (March 24)

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: LB Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama (April 3)

Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus: CB Clark Phillips III, Utah (April 4)

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State (April 3)

Gordon McGuiness, Pro Football Focus: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse (April 3)

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: DL Gervon Dexter, Florida (March 30)

Round 3, No. 68 overall

Jordan Reid, ESPN: CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami (March 29)

"With back-to-back selections early in Round 3, the Broncos should address their lack of depth at cornerback behind Pat Surtain II. Stevenson would give Denver an aggressive man coverage corner who can play on the outside or slide inside to the slot."

9NEWS: DE/OLB Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State (April 3)

"(I expect the Broncos to trade down here and acquire additional picks but there are some great players available at the top of the third round who will be difficult to pass up.)

"As they say, you can never have enough pass rushers. [Anudike]-Uzomah is a fit for the Broncos and Vance Joseph's 3-4 defense and could contribute as a rotational OLB as a rookie."

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: CB DJ Turner II, Michigan (March 24)

Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus: WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee (April 4)

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami (April 3)

Gordon McGuiness, Pro Football Focus: Interior Defender Moro Ojomo, Texas (April 3)

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: CB Eli Ricks, Alabama (April 3)

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami (March 30)

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. shares potential value picks for Broncos on Day 2 and 3 of NFL Draft

The Broncos aren't slated to make their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft until the 67th-overall pick, but there could still be value in the third round and beyond.

In a conference call on Wednesday, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. provided a slew of players who could provide good value for the Broncos — both at the 67th- and 68th-overall picks and later in the draft.

The Broncos aren't slated to make their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft until the 67th-overall pick, but there could still be value in the third round and beyond. In a conference call on Wednesday, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. provided a slew of players who could provide good value for the Broncos — both at the 67th- and 68th-overall picks and later in the draft. Continue on for a look at applicable commentary on those players from Kiper. Of note: Kiper's analysis focused on linebackers, offensive linemen and wide receivers. Following free agency, media outlets — including Pro Football Focus and The Athletic — have included those position groups as potential targets for Denver.
Mel Kiper Jr.'s players to watch for the Broncos

The Broncos aren't slated to make their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft until the 67th-overall pick, but there could still be value in the third round and beyond.

In a conference call on Wednesday, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. provided a slew of players who could provide good value for the Broncos — both at the 67th- and 68th-overall picks and later in the draft.

Continue on for a look at applicable commentary on those players from Kiper.

Of note: Kiper's analysis focused on linebackers, offensive linemen and wide receivers. Following free agency, media outlets — including Pro Football Focus and The Athletic — have included those position groups as potential targets for Denver.

Mel Kiper Jr. on LB Yasir Abdullah: "[He] is moving up [draft boards] a bit."
LB Yasir Abdullah, Louisville

Mel Kiper Jr. on LB Yasir Abdullah: "[He] is moving up [draft boards] a bit."

Mel Kiper Jr. on LB Andre Jones: "I think he'll be a nice Day 3 pick."
LB Andre Jones, Louisiana

Mel Kiper Jr. on LB Andre Jones: "I think he'll be a nice Day 3 pick."

Mel Kiper Jr. on LB Nick Herbig: "Nick Herbig is an inside or outside [linebacker]. He's got short arms, but he's a good football player. He could go inside [or] outside as a nice player, as well."
LB Nick Herbig, Wisconsin

Mel Kiper Jr. on LB Nick Herbig: "Nick Herbig is an inside or outside [linebacker]. He's got short arms, but he's a good football player. He could go inside [or] outside as a nice player, as well."

Mel Kiper Jr. on LB Mike Morris: "An enigma is Mike Morris at Michigan. Did not run well at the Combine. About 280-plus pounds. ... Could be a defensive end [or] outside 'backer. [His stock has] dropped."
LB Mike Morris, Michigan

Mel Kiper Jr. on LB Mike Morris: "An enigma is Mike Morris at Michigan. Did not run well at the Combine. About 280-plus pounds. ... Could be a defensive end [or] outside 'backer. [His stock has] dropped."

Mel Kiper Jr. on LB Dee Winters: "Really nice player."
LB Dee Winters, TCU

Mel Kiper Jr. on LB Dee Winters: "Really nice player."

Mel Kiper Jr. on LB Andre Carter II: "His stock has dropped just a bit, but he showed intriguing ability two years ago. Did not play as well this year."
LB Andre Carter II, Army

Mel Kiper Jr. on LB Andre Carter II: "His stock has dropped just a bit, but he showed intriguing ability two years ago. Did not play as well this year."

Mel Kiper Jr. on EDGE Thomas Incoom: "Thomas Incum at Central Michigan is a guy that I like this year in terms of grading him out. I [think] he [has] a chance to be a really good fourth- or fifth-round pick coming off the edge."
EDGE Thomas Incoom, Central Michigan

Mel Kiper Jr. on EDGE Thomas Incoom: "Thomas Incum at Central Michigan is a guy that I like this year in terms of grading him out. I [think] he [has] a chance to be a really good fourth- or fifth-round pick coming off the edge."

Mel Kiper Jr. on OL Blake Freeland: "I think you can coach up Blake Freeland. Blake Freeland's got enormous athletic ability. Had a solid year at BYU. Struggled at the Senior Bowl practice, because he's [up] high and he's got to get technique work and he's got to be coached, but Blake Freeland in the fourth round would be a really nice pick."
OL Blake Freeland, BYU

Mel Kiper Jr. on OL Blake Freeland: "I think you can coach up Blake Freeland. Blake Freeland's got enormous athletic ability. Had a solid year at BYU. Struggled at the Senior Bowl practice, because he's [up] high and he's got to get technique work and he's got to be coached, but Blake Freeland in the fourth round would be a really nice pick."

Mel Kiper Jr. on OL Colby Sorsdal: "There's some sleepers like Colby Sorsdal at William & Mary. You can find an offensive lineman down the road."
OL Colby Sorsdal, William & Mary

Mel Kiper Jr. on OL Colby Sorsdal: "There's some sleepers like Colby Sorsdal at William & Mary. You can find an offensive lineman down the road."

Mel Kiper Jr. on OL Wanya Morris: 'I saw some good things out of Wanya Morris out of Oklahoma."
OL Wanya Morris, Oklahoma

Mel Kiper Jr. on OL Wanya Morris: 'I saw some good things out of Wanya Morris out of Oklahoma."

Mel Kiper Jr. on OL Tyler Steen: "He was at Vanderbilt, then went to Alabama, where he had a really solid year for Nick Saban. I like him."
OL Tyler Steen, Alabama

Mel Kiper Jr. on OL Tyler Steen: "He was at Vanderbilt, then went to Alabama, where he had a really solid year for Nick Saban. I like him."

Mel Kiper Jr. on WR Marvin Mims Jr.: "Marvin Mims Jr. Is a wide receiver out of Oklahoma who was really impressive at the Combine. Had his moments at Oklahoma in that Sooner offense, as well. He's a guy who could be in that mix."
WR Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma

Mel Kiper Jr. on WR Marvin Mims Jr.: "Marvin Mims Jr. Is a wide receiver out of Oklahoma who was really impressive at the Combine. Had his moments at Oklahoma in that Sooner offense, as well. He's a guy who could be in that mix."

Mel Kiper Jr. on WR Jonathan Mingo: "Big receiver at Ole Miss. He could be in that mix."
WR Jonathan Mingo, Mississippi

Mel Kiper Jr. on WR Jonathan Mingo: "Big receiver at Ole Miss. He could be in that mix."

Mel Kiper Jr. on WR Jason Brownlee and WR Michael Jefferson: "A guy that I think is a little bit underrated is Jason Brownlee of Southern Mississippi. Same thing for Michael Jefferson at Louisiana-Lafayette. Those are some guys to keep an eye on when you get into Day 3 of the draft."
WR Jason Brownlee, Southern Mississippi

Mel Kiper Jr. on WR Jason Brownlee and WR Michael Jefferson: "A guy that I think is a little bit underrated is Jason Brownlee of Southern Mississippi. Same thing for Michael Jefferson at Louisiana-Lafayette. Those are some guys to keep an eye on when you get into Day 3 of the draft."

Mel Kiper Jr. on WR Jason Brownlee and WR Michael Jefferson: "A guy that I think is a little bit underrated is Jason Brownlee of Southern Mississippi. Same thing for Michael Jefferson at Louisiana-Lafayette. Those are some guys to keep an eye on when you get into Day 3 of the draft."
WR Michael Jefferson, Louisiana

Mel Kiper Jr. on WR Jason Brownlee and WR Michael Jefferson: "A guy that I think is a little bit underrated is Jason Brownlee of Southern Mississippi. Same thing for Michael Jefferson at Louisiana-Lafayette. Those are some guys to keep an eye on when you get into Day 3 of the draft."

Round 4, No. 108 overall

9NEWS: RB Kenny McIntosh, Georgia (April 3)

"One of the Broncos' most underrated signings this offseason was Samaje Perine but with Javonte Williams recovering from ACL surgery and Sean Payton clearly committing to the run, adding a fresh set of legs to the running back room is a must. Georgia football insiders say look out for McIntosh who could have an impactful rookie season as a change of pace, receiver out of the backfield."

Jordan Reid, ESPN: Interior OL Jon Gaines, UCLA (March 29)

Round 5, No. 139 overall

Jordan Reid, ESPN: RB Zach Evans, Ole Miss (March 29)

"Evans could go higher than this selection, as NFL scouts have mixed opinions on his outlook. In Denver, with the uncertainty of Javonte Williams, who is coming off a severe knee injury, Evans would enter a situation in which there are carries available. History has shown Sean Payton loves versatile runners who can be used not only as a threat in the run game but as a playmaker in the passing game. Evans would bring upside at multiple spots in the Broncos' new offense."

9NEWS: CB Kyu Blue Kelly, Stanford (April 3)

"The Broncos need to find cornerback depth in this draft and the son of former Tampa Bay cornerback Brian Kelly could be the answer. Like Pat Surtain II, whose father also had a long NFL career at corner, Kelly seems born with the instincts and savvy while playing the high-priority position.

"Kelly is a solid all-around corner with good ball skills and is tough in run support. He would fit as an outside No. 3 or 4 corner."

Round 6, No. 195 overall (from Pittsburgh)

9NEWS: TE Payne Durham, Purdue (April 3)

"Tight end is one of the positions in this draft that is stacked with quality players. Durham is more quick than fast with good hands and is a willing blocker. If this draft wasn't loaded with tight ends, Durham wouldn't be available on Day 3."

Jordan Reid, ESPN: T Ryan Hayes, Michigan (March 29)

