Denver Broncos High School Game of the Week program to highlight Colorado schools throughout 2022 football season

DENVER — The Denver Broncos High School Game of the Week program, presented by Children's Hospital Colorado and Ford Motor Company, will support Colorado schools playing in CHSAA 6-man to Class 2A football throughout the 2022 season.

The first featured Game of the Week is Akron vs. St. Mary's on Friday in Akron, Colorado.

Fans attending featured games will have the opportunity to meet Denver Broncos Alumni, Denver Broncos Cheerleaders, Miles the Mascot and take photos with the Super Bowl trophies. In addition to the pregame activations, all participating schools will receive a $1,000 equipment grant, Game of the Week T-shirts and professional game photos taken by a Broncos game-day photographer.

"We have an exciting lineup this year to showcase talented teams across the state of Colorado," Broncos Director of Youth and High School Football Bobby Mestas said. "We have really enjoyed our Friday night trips over the past three years and can't wait to support the football communities and towns on this year's schedule."

Please see below for the complete 2022 High School Game of the Week Schedule:

Friday, Sept. 2

Akron vs. St. Mary's

8-Man

Akron, Colo.

Friday, Sept. 30

Sterling vs. Weld Central

2A

Sterling, Colo.

Friday, Oct. 7

Lyons vs. Justice

8-Man

Lyons, Colo.

Friday, Oct. 21

Bennett vs. Valley

1A

Bennett, Colo.

Friday, Nov. 4