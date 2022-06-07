Denver Broncos Charities to provide more than $160,000 to 30 organizations through annual community grant program

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos Charities will distribute $164,000 to 30 organizations and nonprofits through the fourth annual Community Grant Program funding cycle, it was announced on Tuesday.

Launched in 2019, the Broncos Community Grant Program offers Colorado-based nonprofits and organizations the opportunity to request necessary funding (up to $10,000) for community projects and programs. The selected organizations encompass all five of the Broncos' community development focus areas — Youth Development, Quality of Life, Health & Wellness, Youth Football and Civic Engagement.

In addition to the five focus areas, grant funding will support localized and statewide initiatives that focus on immediate and basic needs, communities of Color and access to opportunities for youth.

The Broncos Community Development team and Broncos Charities Board reviewed 225 applications requesting more than $2.1 million in funding. Since the program's inception, Broncos Charities has donated $621,200 to 108 different organizations through the Community Grant Program.

The selected organizations for this year's round of funding are listed below (in alphabetical order) with their organization goals:

ASSET Education

To equip educators with a curriculum of concrete tools to help students reduce stress and strengthen resilience for future success.

Boys and Girls Clubs of the San Luis Valley

To increase healthy behaviors and developmental outcomes for youth ages 6 to 18 through the Health Eating and Active Lifestyles (HEAL) program.

Casa de Paz

To reunite families separated by immigrant detention, one simple act of love at a time.

Center for African American Health

To improve the health and well-being of the Black/African American community through Family & Early Childhood Support programs: Strengthening Families and 24/7 Dad.

Clothes To Kids of Denver

To provide new and quality used clothing to students from low-income or in-crisis families in the Denver Metro Area, free of charge.

Colorado Changemakers Collective

To provide a free 2022 Montbello Summer Camp created and led by youth 'promotoras,' who receive specialized training in basic health education.

Colorado H.S. Coaches Association

To support all groups coaching CHSAA-sanctioned sports in Colorado and host the CHSCA All-State Games in eight different sports, including football.

CrossPurpose

To provide support, personal development, coaching, and post-secondary certification training through a 6-month career and community development program.

Diakonia

To provide a Youth Career Navigation program to equip young adults transitioning into adulthood from foster care and the juvenile justice system.

Elbert County Pop Warner

To work with young athletes in assisting them to become productive and respectful members of society; to provide upgraded equipment and player scholarships.

Energy Resource Center

To conserve energy, promote health, and increase comfort by providing free home energy efficiency upgrades (weatherization) for qualifying low-income residents.

Fleming H.S. Football Program

To teach young people the game of football while also teaching responsibility, hard work, and teamwork; to provide upgraded equipment.

Freedom Service Dogs

To transform lives by partnering people with custom-trained service dogs through the Pawsitive Connection program in six school special education classrooms.

Friends of Denver Housing Authority

To promote self-sufficiency & independent living for low-income individuals and families by upgrading equipment and access to six, free community computer labs.

Green Mountain H.S. Football Program

To develop high character young people to be champions for life through football; to provide upgraded equipment.

INSPiRE

To ignite, train, and invest in rising high school seniors to become Social Change Agents through the Change Agent Institute and Training Series.

John H Amesse Elementary School

To provide more opportunities for physical activities by creating a half-mile walking trail available to students, staff and the greater Montbello community.

Juntos2College

To help undocumented high school students access upward economic mobility through DACA work permit support, entrepreneurship education, and training for school leaders.

Kwiyagat Community Academy

To build a playfield for physical exercise, storytelling and intergenerational learning at the first charter school in Colorado on an Indian reservation.

Loveland Youth Athletic Association

To provide the opportunity for youth to play football from 3rd through 8th grade; to provide upgraded equipment.

Manitou Springs H.S. Football Program

To provide a safe and responsible football environment while preparing individuals to be responsible citizens; to provide upgraded equipment.

Mountain Family Center: Grand and Jackson Counties

To build strength and develop self-reliance for families through responsive hunger relief services including a mobile food pantry and Senior Bountiful Baskets.

Northfield H.S. Football Program

To provide upgraded equipment and uniforms for a football team experiencing significant participation growth and success.

Out Boulder County

To support the Out Youth Program, LGBTQ+ services designed to identify and prioritize the social/emotional, health, and mental health needs of individuals 11-18 years.

Peyton H.S. Football Program

To provide an educational opportunity for individuals to attain their potential in a safe and trusted environment; to provide upgraded equipment.

Riverdale Ridge H.S. Football Program

To teach young people life lessons through the sport of football; to expand the growing football program with a 3rd competition level (Freshman or "C" team).

SafeHouse Denver

To assist adults and youth in reclaiming their right to a life free from domestic violence.

Southwest Youth Athletics Association

To ensure kids become outstanding members of society with positive role models and supportive parents; to provide upgraded football equipment and player scholarships.

The Empowerment Program

To help individuals build healthier lives by empowering them to make safe decisions through trauma, gender, and culturally-responsive holistic behavioral health services.

The Gathering Place: A Refuge for Rebuilding Lives

To offer services to combat poverty by offering low-barrier access to basic necessities and wrap-around care options for women, transgender individuals and children.

