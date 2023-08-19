Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers: How to watch, listen and live stream

MATCHUP

The Broncos are preparing for their second preseason game, and fans should expect plenty of familiar names to see the field. Head Coach Sean Payton said he plans for running back Javonte Williams and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. to make their preseason debuts against the 49ers and expects most of his starters to play at least 20 snaps.

Denver's preseason opener included some promising performances, and the Broncos will look to continue that growth against San Francisco. Last week, Denver's first-team offense scored a second-quarter touchdown against Arizona on a strike from Russell Wilson to wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. This time around, Payton will look for his offense to build on that scoring drive and establish more consistency in its execution. Behind the Broncos' running back tandem of Williams and Samaje Perine, running back Jaleel McLaughlin could have an opportunity to score again after finding the end zone late against the Cardinals. The Broncos' first-team defense didn't allow a score, but Payton hopes to see growth in situational football. Denver's pass rush looked strong in its first game — led by a two-sack performance from defensive lineman Elijah Garcia — and will look to disrupt the high-powered 49ers offense. In the return game, Mims and wide receiver Montrell Washington could be game-changers on special teams.