Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers: How to watch, listen and live stream

Dec 09, 2023 at 10:00 AM
The Broncos will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:25 p.m. MT.

MATCHUP

The Broncos return to AFC West play for their first game of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers. Denver will travel to Los Angeles with the opportunity to reclaim a winning record and gain ground in the AFC standings after a close loss to the Houston Texans in Week 13.

On defense, the Broncos have found their footing and held up against some of the league's best offenses. Denver hasn't allowed an opponent to score more than 22 points since Week 5 and ranks first in the NFL with 22 takeaways. The Broncos' pass rush is also coming off one of its best performances, recording five sacks and six tackles for a loss against Houston. Denver's offense will look to continue its momentum from its second-half performance against the Texans, which included a 45-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Russell Wilson to wide receiver Courtland Sutton and a 1-yard sneak by Wilson for his second rushing touchdown of the season. The Broncos will look to ignite their passing attack once again when they play the Chargers, who rank 31st in net passing yardage allowed. AFC Special Teams Player of the Month Wil Lutz has been one of the league's most reliable kickers and headlines a Broncos special-teams unit that ranks first in punt and kick return average.

INJURY UPDATE

For the Broncos, running back Samaje Perine (knee) did not participate in practice on Friday and is listed as questionable. Defensive end Zach Allen, outside linebacker Baron Browning, tight end Chris Manhertz, right tackle Mike McGlinchey, wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr., defensive tackle Mike Purcell, cornerback Pat Surtain II and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell were full participants for Friday's practice and were not given game statuses for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers.

Los Angeles ruled out guard/tackle Zach Bailey, defensive back Deane Leonard and wide receiver Joshua Palmer and listed linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga and defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia as questionable. The Chargers did not assign game statuses to linebacker Blake Lynch, outside linebacker Justin Hollins, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., tackle Trey Pipkins III, cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor, tight end Nick Vannett and defensive lineman Nick Williams.

HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN AND LIVESTREAM

WATCH LOCALLY ON TV: CBS

Play-by-Play: Andrew Catalon

Analyst: Tiki Barber

Analyst: Matt Ryan

Sideline: AJ Ross

WATCH LOCALLY VIA STREAMING: Paramount+ or NFL+

Stream local games on Paramount+ or stream local games on mobile devices on NFL+.

An NFL+ subscription includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, access to NFL Network and live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also includes NFL RedZone and full-game replays across devices.

WATCH OUT OF MARKET: NFL Sunday Ticket

Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game on NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube or YouTube TV.

LISTEN LOCALLY: KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

LISTEN OUT OF MARKET: SiriusXM

Listen on channel TK or TK or on the SXM app (siriusxm.us/BroncosSXM).

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow the Broncos for live game-day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

Instagram: @Broncos

Twitter: @Broncos

Facebook: Denver Broncos

