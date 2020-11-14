Denver Broncos | News

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch, listen and live stream

Nov 14, 2020

The Broncos (3-5) will take on the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 2:05 p.m. MT.

MATCHUP

The Broncos' first trip to Las Vegas to play the Raiders in their new home at Allegiant Stadium will be a vital one. At the midway point of the season, the Broncos are 3-5; a win will keep them in competition for a wild-card spot, while a loss will make their deficit even more difficult to overcome.

Offensively, the Broncos need to find their footing earlier in games. QB Drew Lock has led the Broncos' offense to 21-point fourth quarters in consecutive games, but last week's effort was too little, too late. Against the Raiders, they could have an opportunity. Their defense ranks 26th in yards allowed per play, 29th in sacks per pass attempt and 22nd in third-down percentage. They also have also one of the least opportunistic defenses; Las Vegas is tied for last in the NFL in takeaways.

On the other side of the ball, the Raiders have been much better. QB Derek Carr has thrown 16 touchdowns to just two interceptions, and he currently ranks fifth in the NFL in passer rating. His receiving corps is led by TE Darren Waller, who is second in receptions among tight ends so far this season. Their offense is a balanced attack, though, and the Broncos will have to again mount a stout defensive front against a talented running back without starting DE Shelby Harris. This time their foe is Josh Jacobs, whose 588 rushing yards currently ranks third in the NFL.

This game also features a matchup between the two top wide receivers selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 15th-overall pick, Jerry Jeudy, is coming off his most productive game of the season, a 125-yard, one-touchdown performance. Meanwhile, his former college teammate, 12th-overall pick Henry Ruggs III, has flashed his potential in his six games — especially with a 118-yard, one-touchdown game against Kansas City — but has not yet been a consistent target.

INJURY UPDATE

After both of the Broncos' starting cornerbacks missed the Week 9 game against the Falcons, the tandem of A.J. Bouye (concussion) and Bryce Callahan (ankle) could return Sunday. Bouye did not receive a game status, which indicates he'll be available against the Raiders, and Callahan is listed as questionable, but was a full participant in Friday's practice. Four additional Broncos players were listed as questionable: starting left tackle Demar Dotson (groin/hand), wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (shoulder), reserve tackle Jake Rodgers (shoulder) and receiver/return specialist Diontae Spencer (shoulder). Only one player — linebacker Joe Jones (calf) — was ruled out.

The Raiders, meanwhile, gave game statuses to just three players. Reserve defensive lineman Maurice Hurst is out, starting left tackle Kolton Miller is doubtful and starting right guard Gabe Jackson is questionable.

WATCH ON TV: CBS

Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan

Analyst: Trent Green

Sideline: Melanie Collins

WATCH ON MOBILE

In-market fans can stream the game on DenverBroncos.com or in the Broncos 365 app via mobile web on iOS on iPhones and iPads and through the Yahoo Sports app. Streaming is available on Android devices on the Yahoo Sports app only.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL ENGLISH RADIO (KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM & The Fox - 103.5 FM)

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

SPANISH RADIO (KNRV - 1150 AM)

Play-by-Play: Carlos Valdez

Analyst: Salvador Hernandez

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow the Broncos for live game-day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

Instagram: @Broncos

Twitter: @Broncos

Facebook: Denver Broncos

