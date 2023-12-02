Denver Broncos at Houston Texans: How to watch, listen and live stream

MATCHUP

The Broncos are taking their AFC-best five-game winning streak on the road to start December, making their first stop in Houston to play the upstart Texans. Both teams have already exceeded their 2022 win totals through the season's first 12 weeks and will enter the matchup at NRG Stadium with 6-5 records and in the AFC's wild-card hunt.

Positive turnover margins have been a driving force behind Denver's winning streak — the Broncos have recorded 13 more takeaways than their opponents over that span — but continuing that trend will be a challenge against Houston. The Broncos and Texans rank first and second, respectively, in fewest interceptions thrown, and Houston's offense has the fifth-fewest giveaways leaguewide. This will be the first meeting between quarterback Russell Wilson and Houston rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, two of the six qualified NFL quarterbacks with passer ratings above 100 this season. Another key matchup will be in Denver's attempts to establish the run. Coming off a season-best rushing performance against an elite defensive unit in Cleveland, running backs Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine will look to continue their momentum against a Texans rushing defense that has surrendered an average of 95.1 rushing yards per game. On special teams, kicker Wil Lutz has knocked in game-winning field goals in two of the Broncos' four away games and will be kicking indoors for the first time this season. Denver leads the all-time rivalry 6-3, including wins in four of the teams' past five matchups.

INJURY UPDATE

For the Broncos, cornerback Damarri Mathis (back) did not participate in practice on Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans. Outside linebacker Baron Browning, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, kicker Wil Lutz, tight end Chris Manhertz, wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. and defensive tackle Mike Purcell were full participants on Friday and were not assigned game statuses.

Houston has ruled out tight end Dalton Schultz and listed wide receiver Noah Brown, wide receiver Tank Dell, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and linebacker Jake Hansen as questionable for Sunday's matchup. The Texans did not assign game statuses to tackle George Fant, quarterback C.J. Stroud, tackle Laremy Tunsil and safety Jimmie Ward.

HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN AND LIVESTREAM

WATCH LOCALLY ON TV: CBS

Play-by-Play: Ian Eagle

Analyst: Charles Davis

Sideline: Evan Washburn

WATCH LOCALLY VIA STREAMING: Paramount+ or NFL+

Stream local games on Paramount+ or stream local games on mobile devices on NFL+.

An NFL+ subscription includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, access to NFL Network and live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also includes NFL RedZone and full-game replays across devices.

WATCH OUT OF MARKET: NFL Sunday Ticket

Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game on NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube or YouTube TV.

LISTEN LOCALLY: KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

LISTEN OUT OF MARKET: SiriusXM

Listen on channel 109 or 384 or on the SXM app (siriusxm.us/BroncosSXM).

