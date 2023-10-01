Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears: How to watch, listen and live stream

MATCHUP

Denver will continue its stretch of road games when the Broncos travel to the Midwest to take on the Chicago Bears. The Broncos are looking to start off October with their first regular-season win under Head Coach Sean Payton and get in the win column against the Bears, who are also 0-3.

Sunday's game will mark the first duel between Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and Bears quarterback Justin Fields, two former Big Ten quarterbacks who have established themselves among the best dual-threat players of their generation. Wilson has gotten off to a strong start this season, as he ranks in the top ten in touchdowns (5th), passing yardage (8th), passer rating (7th) and yards per attempt (6th) entering Week 4. One of Wilson's big-play threats, rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr., will also look to continue his hot start. Mims ranks second in the league in all-purpose yardage and has earned Rookie of the Week nominations after each of the Broncos' two most recent games. Denver's special teams unit has also excelled in recent weeks, including paving the way for Mims' 99-yard kickoff return touchdown against Miami. The Broncos' defense will look to rebound and slow down Fields, who has rushed for a team-high 109 yards this season and amassed 1,143 rushing yards in 2022.

INJURY UPDATE

Outside linebacker Frank Clark (hip), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (hip) and defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ribs) were ruled out of the game, and safety Justin Simmons (hip) is listed as questionable. Center Lloyd Cushenberry (illness) and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee) were not given game statuses and are expected to be available for Sunday's game.

For Chicago, running back Travis Homer is questionable to play with an ankle injury. The following Bears were ruled out for Sunday's game: defensive backs Josh Blackwell, Eddie Jackson and Jaylon Johnson. Defensive back Tyrique Stevenson (illness) was not given a game status.

