Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, listen and live stream

Aug 11, 2023 at 11:40 AM
The Broncos will face the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Aug. 11, 2023 at 8 p.m. MDT.

MATCHUP

The Broncos are set to take on the Cardinals in the first game of the 2023 preseason, and we'll get our first look at this year's team in live action. Head Coach Sean Payton will man Denver's sideline for the first time, and he'll have plenty to evaluate. After the Broncos' starters sat out the 2022 preseason, they are expected to play 15-18 snaps on Friday night in Arizona.

Quarterback Russell Wilson enters Year 2 in Denver, and he'll look to distribute the ball to his playmakers like Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy on Friday night in the desert. Denver also will have its first chance to establish the run game, which was a big area of focus during the offseason. Though Javonte Williams' status for Friday's game remains uncertain, Samaje Perine and a slew of young running backs should be capable of setting the tone on the ground. Defensively, the Broncos' edge rushers will have a chance to get after Arizona's quarterbacks. Frank Clark and Randy Gregory will lead the first wave, while Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto have a chance to continue their strong starts to training camp. Denver's top two draft selections — wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. and inside linebacker Drew Sanders — should also make their Broncos debuts on Friday.

WATCH ON TV: 9NEWS - KTVD-20

Play-by-Play: Steve Levy

Analysts: Ryan Harris

Sideline: Arielle Orsuto

WATCH ON MOBILE

Fans can watch live out-of-market preseason games through NFL+, the NFL's exclusive streaming subscription service. An NFL+ subscription also includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, access to NFL Network and live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also includes NFL RedZone and full-game replays across devices.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL ENGLISH RADIO (KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM)

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

